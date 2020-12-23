Rebel Wilson Decked Out Her Home Gym with This Cult-Favorite Exercise Bike

With 2020 finally coming to a close, it's safe to say that Rebel Wilson has lived out pretty much all of your fitness dreams this year. She's tried all kinds of new workouts throughout her "year of health," including surfing, tire flipping, boxing, and more.
But Wilson's not done trying new things. In fact, she just debuted her brand new SoulCycle At-Home Bike on Instagram, sharing a boomerang of herself looking ready to ride in a pair of Koral Shred Energy High Rise Leggings (Buy It,
$135, $68, koral.com).
"Merry Christmas to me!" she captioned the post. "Thanks @variis @soulcycle for setting up my home gym with this beauty!" (Related: This Affordable Folding Exercise Bike Is Perfect for At-Home Workouts)
ICYMI, SoulCycle launched the at-home version of its beloved studio bike earlier this year at the start of the pandemic. So if you're still missing the group fitness classes at your local SoulCycle studio, you can recreate the experience at home with the cult-favorite brand's star instructors and inspirational vibes.
Along with the bike's steep $2,500 price tag (financing options are available), you'll be required to purchase a one-year, $40-per-month subscription to Variis, the mobile app that features both live and on-demand offerings from SoulCycle. Variis also includes live and on-demand experiences from other popular Equinox brands, including treadmill workouts from Precision Run, PureYoga classes, Rumble boxing classes, meditation and recovery classes hosted by Equinox trainers, and more. The app is continually growing its offerings for the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, recently adding a free ride option so you can ride to the beat of your own playlists, as well as the option to stream Netflix, Amazon, and Disney , so you can watch your favorite movies and shows as you ride.
There's no doubt that SoulCycle's At-Home Bike can recreate that one-of-a-kind studio experience the brand is known for. But if you're ballin' on a budget, you've got some solid options that are slightly more wallet-friendly — two of which happen to be on sale right now.
First up: The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike (Buy It,
$400, $340, amazon.com), which is routinely dubbed an excellent alternative to the Peloton without the hefty price tag. While the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike doesn't come with a touchscreen, it has an LCD monitor that tracks time, speed, calories, and distance no matter which app you choose to ride with, plus a built-in tablet holder for a seamless cycling experience. It also features a 35-pound flywheel, allowing you to amp up your resistance training. (Psst, you can do this 20-minute SoulCycle workout on any bike.)
Another great option is the Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike (Buy It,
$599, $497, walmart.com). The price tag includes the bike itself and a free six-month membership to the Echelon Fit app, which offers live and on-demand classes for cycling, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more. Similar to the Yosuda bike, the Echelon doesn't come with a touchscreen. But as long as you have a phone or tablet of your own, reviewers say "you can get the same exact workout" as you would with a Peloton for a fraction of the price.
Need more recommendations? Here are the best exercise bikes to deliver a killer workout at home.