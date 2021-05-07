The Best Stair Stepper Machine, According to Customer Reviews

This simple stair stepper machine actually offers two ways to get your steps in: steep climbs and quick, shallow steps. It's wobble-free, thanks to a stabilizing ring at the foundation, and has an adjustable handlebar, which allows for multiple people to enjoy it comfortably. This stair stepper machine, in particular, features a lateral side-to-side action that imparts a more fluid step motion and activates different muscles than other steppers. It might not be that noticeable, but the lift in your muscles will be. (Related: This $50 Mini Workout Machine Has Changed the Way I Stay Active at Home)

One reviewer wrote: "We wanted a stair stepper, but didn't have space for a standard one. This solved the problem. It may seem a little "tippy" due to its lightweight, but that goes away as soon as you put your weight on it. It's really remarkably designed and well constructed. It will have you breathing hard in a few minutes, and the resistance can be adjusted to increase your level of exertion."