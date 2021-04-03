This $50 Mini Workout Machine Has Changed the Way I Stay Active at Home 

The stepper has adjustable resistance and an LED screen that displays the number of steps you've taken, the time you've spent on it, and the calories you've burned. At first try, it didn't seem like it would result in any real muscle burn, but within minutes of using it, I felt my heart rate go up and my body grow warmer. At a high resistance, it's not quite as challenging as the StairMaster in the gym (which is, admittedly, really challenging for me), but it's harder than a simple walk around the block. In terms of effort, it's more of a steep hike — but a hike I can do while watching my latest favorite TV show.