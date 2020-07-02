The Best Workout Steps to Get Your Blood Pumping

They may have been made popular in aerobic classes during the 70s, but workout steps are the one piece of fitness equipment your home gym is currently missing.

While you might associate workout steps with those aerobic exercises from Jane Fonda VHS tapes circa the 70s and 80s (just Google it, Gen Zers), hear this out. Aerobic step platforms are actually simple and affordable tools to incorporate into your sweat sessions at home. Why? Because they can be used in a variety of workouts—from cardio to strength training to balance exercises—and help to get your blood flowing and your heart rate up.

Unlike other gym equipment, they're completely uncomplicated (translation: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand exactly how to use them). Just set them on the ground in front of you, and step up and down at your own pace. Piece of cake, right? Not to mention, in comparison to bulky home gym items like stationary bikes and treadmills, aerobic step platforms are super lightweight and portable—so you can move them from room to room with ease. (Related: The 11 Best Resistance Bands for At-Home Workouts)

Workout steps help to get your blood flowing (especially good since many people have been more sedentary than usual, thanks to spending more time indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic), and they build endurance and aid in full-body workouts, strengthening your leg muscles and engaging your core. Plus, they usually have a no-slip top for added stability and some even come with risers so that you can adjust the height to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout.

Convinced you need one? Shop the best workout steps and aerobic step platforms on Amazon, according to customer reviews. (Related: The Best Workout Bench to Add to Your Home Gym)

Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform

Perfect for all fitness levels, this lightweight workout step has a grippy surface and can be adjusted to two height levels—four or six inches from the ground. It also has nonskid feet, which provide extra stability and help to protect your floors at home. Not only does it boast more than 700 five-star reviews, but it also ranks as Amazon's most wished for step platform and Amazon's best-selling workout step.

One reviewer wrote: "LOVE my new stepper. Been doing the T20 Beachbody workouts now for 3 weeks and love this step. It’s flat for when you sit on it or put your hands on it for push ups/planks, etc. It’s sturdy too and easy to move. I absolutely love this stepper and highly recommend it for exercisers."

Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform

Another best-selling aerobic step on Amazon, this has a slip-resistant top and is made of a shock-absorbing polyethylene material, which can support up to 300 pounds. It can be adjusted to an elevation of four inches, six inches, and eight inches (by using risers) to make your workout a bit more challenging. Also nice: The millennial pink shade means it's cute enough to not have to stash it away if you're short on storage space.

"This step easily adjusts heights for more intense workouts, it doesn't slip and slide around on a hard floor keeping you safe from wiping out and i can tell even from one use that it is extremely sturdy and wont crack," said one shopper.

KLB Sport 31" Adjustable Workout Aerobic Stepper

Made of durable, crack-resistant plastic, this stepper has a no-slip surface and a height that can be adjusted from four, six, or eight inches. Use it for everything from push-ups and planks to lunges and squats. Plus, it's super lightweight, so you can easily move from outdoors to indoors if your workout is getting too hot and sweaty.

"When I couldn't afford a treadmill but wanted a way to get my step count up indoors during the winter without walking in circles, I picked this—it's great. I use it all the time, and it's a great size to vary the types of steps done. Handy and portable - a great inexpensive alternative for those who would otherwise purchase a treadmill for walking," shared a customer.

The Step Original Aerobic Platform

It might be a splurge, but this aerobic step platform is made of a durable, high-density material that ensures shock-absorption (to help keep tension off your joints) and it'll last you—unlike cheaper-made options that crack under the pressure of a tough workout. It has a grippy top and can be adjusted from four inches to eight inches using the included risers.