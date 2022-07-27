Meet the Compact Weight That Does the Job of 4 Different Pieces of Gym Equipment

In recent years, home workouts have built up a reputation for being a budget-friendly way to build strength, power, and confidence. That's true in theory — the cost for a few sets of free weights might equate to just two months' worth of in-studio strength classes. But if you're trying to replicate the in-gym experience with all the bells and whistles — dumbbells, kettlebells, cable machines, squat racks, you name it — the price of equipping a home gym skyrockets real quick.

Investing in YBell Fitness' four-in-one free weights, however, isn't such a burden on your wallet. Each weight has a unique triangular form, with three outer grip handles — creating an uneven weight distribution and allowing them to act like a kettlebell — and one in the center, which equalizes the weight distribution so it functions as a dumbbell. Since you're able to hold onto two handles at once, the weights can also operate as a dual-grip medicine ball (of course, you can't slam this one to the ground). And when you want to level up bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and triceps dips, you can place the weights flat on the floor, latch onto the handles at the top, and perform the moves with an increased range of motion. Translation: The weights are a kettlebell, dumbbell, medicine ball, and push-up stand all in one.

YBell Fitness

Buy It: YBell Fitness' Neo Series, 18.5 lbs, $70, ybellfitness.com

To find out if the weights were legit, I put the 18.5-pound YBells to use during my own home workouts throughout the last month. During lower-body sessions, I held onto the YBells' outer grips to perform front squats, deadlifts, kettlebell swings, hip thrusts, and goblet squats just as if I were using standard kettlebells. On upper-body days, I utilized the weights' center grips to perform chest and shoulder presses, rows, and biceps curls, just like I would while using a pair of dumbbells. Thanks to the neoprene coating, the weights never slipped out of my sweaty palms, and the exercises felt just as effective (judging by my shaking muscles) as if I had done them with my usual equipment.

The YBell weights go beyond their job description too. Since they sit flat on the floor, I was able to use them to raise my heels off the floor and perform heel-elevated squats (a move that helps isolate the quads, BTW). The only downsides? Each YBell weight is a bit chunky, so you do need to widen your stance slightly to power through a round of "kettlebell" swings without the weight slamming into your legs. The handle is also slightly smaller than a kettlebell's — I could barely fit both hands on it. While it wasn't an issue for me, folks with larger hands may prefer a traditional kettlebell to do moves that require both paws.

I'm not the only one impressed with the ingenious weights, either. The YBell Neo Series free weights, which are available in weights ranging from 10 to 27 pounds, have more than 160 reviews, with shoppers calling them "so versatile" and "the best free weight resistance training tools on the market." One reviewer even wrote that they wish YBells were available before they stocked up on the standard kettlebells, dumbbells, and medicine balls that they "no longer have a need for."

While the Neo Series likely covers all your bases if you're an intermediate exerciser, you have options if you're in the market for lighter or heavier weights. The brand's Arc Series weights are available in 2.4- and 5.5-pound versions, while the Pro Series weights come in 31-, 35-, 40-, and 44-pound varieties. No matter where you're at in your fitness journey, YBell has a weight that will help you tackle your next goal — and keep your home gym free of clutter.