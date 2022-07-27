Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Equipment Meet the Compact Weight That Does the Job of 4 Different Pieces of Gym Equipment YBell Fitness' unique free weights are here to help clear the clutter out of your home gym and save you cash on workout equipment. By Megan Falk Megan Falk Instagram Megan Falk joined the Shape.com team in 2019 and serves as the editorial assistant, covering food trends and nutrition, sustainability, health, fitness, and more. Before joining the Shape Squad, Megan worked as an editorial intern at DoctorOz.com and graduated with a bachelor's degree in magazine journalism and a minor in food studies from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Her writing has also appeared in Health, SAVEUR, and her hometown's magazine, Hour Detroit. When she's not writing, you can find her taking road trips across the country, taste-testing every ice cream spot in sight, and lounging at home with her cat, Molly, in North Carolina. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lindsey Hytrek In recent years, home workouts have built up a reputation for being a budget-friendly way to build strength, power, and confidence. That's true in theory — the cost for a few sets of free weights might equate to just two months' worth of in-studio strength classes. But if you're trying to replicate the in-gym experience with all the bells and whistles — dumbbells, kettlebells, cable machines, squat racks, you name it — the price of equipping a home gym skyrockets real quick. How to Save Money On At-Home Fitness Equipment and Gear Investing in YBell Fitness' four-in-one free weights, however, isn't such a burden on your wallet. Each weight has a unique triangular form, with three outer grip handles — creating an uneven weight distribution and allowing them to act like a kettlebell — and one in the center, which equalizes the weight distribution so it functions as a dumbbell. Since you're able to hold onto two handles at once, the weights can also operate as a dual-grip medicine ball (of course, you can't slam this one to the ground). And when you want to level up bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and triceps dips, you can place the weights flat on the floor, latch onto the handles at the top, and perform the moves with an increased range of motion. Translation: The weights are a kettlebell, dumbbell, medicine ball, and push-up stand all in one. YBell Fitness Buy It: YBell Fitness' Neo Series, 18.5 lbs, $70, ybellfitness.com To find out if the weights were legit, I put the 18.5-pound YBells to use during my own home workouts throughout the last month. During lower-body sessions, I held onto the YBells' outer grips to perform front squats, deadlifts, kettlebell swings, hip thrusts, and goblet squats just as if I were using standard kettlebells. On upper-body days, I utilized the weights' center grips to perform chest and shoulder presses, rows, and biceps curls, just like I would while using a pair of dumbbells. Thanks to the neoprene coating, the weights never slipped out of my sweaty palms, and the exercises felt just as effective (judging by my shaking muscles) as if I had done them with my usual equipment. The YBell weights go beyond their job description too. Since they sit flat on the floor, I was able to use them to raise my heels off the floor and perform heel-elevated squats (a move that helps isolate the quads, BTW). The only downsides? Each YBell weight is a bit chunky, so you do need to widen your stance slightly to power through a round of "kettlebell" swings without the weight slamming into your legs. The handle is also slightly smaller than a kettlebell's — I could barely fit both hands on it. While it wasn't an issue for me, folks with larger hands may prefer a traditional kettlebell to do moves that require both paws. I'm not the only one impressed with the ingenious weights, either. The YBell Neo Series free weights, which are available in weights ranging from 10 to 27 pounds, have more than 160 reviews, with shoppers calling them "so versatile" and "the best free weight resistance training tools on the market." One reviewer even wrote that they wish YBells were available before they stocked up on the standard kettlebells, dumbbells, and medicine balls that they "no longer have a need for." While the Neo Series likely covers all your bases if you're an intermediate exerciser, you have options if you're in the market for lighter or heavier weights. The brand's Arc Series weights are available in 2.4- and 5.5-pound versions, while the Pro Series weights come in 31-, 35-, 40-, and 44-pound varieties. No matter where you're at in your fitness journey, YBell has a weight that will help you tackle your next goal — and keep your home gym free of clutter. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit