If you're someone who loves a little extra cushioning in your life, be it with your running shoes, push-up bras, or pillow top mattress, your yoga mat doesn't have to be any different. While traditional yoga mats tend to provide barely-there padding, other options are more generous when it comes to cushioning the space between your feet and the floor. One such mat, the BalanceFrom Go Yoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat (Buy It, $24, amazon.com), has become the bestselling yoga mat on Amazon.
As you might've guessed, the thick yoga mat is designed for yogis who want more support under their spine, sits bones, etc. when on hard floors compared to the average mat. (Let's be real, sometimes doubling over your mat beneath your knee doesn't feel like much cushion.) The BalanceFrom yoga mat is 1/2-inch thick, while standard mats are about 1/8-inch thick. It's made of a non-slip, moisture-resistant, dense foam material, so it's built to stay put during sweaty flows. As a bonus, each impressively thick mat comes with a carrying strap for easy transport to and from class (or, ya know, your living room). (Related: This Lululemon Yoga Mat Got Me Through 200 Hours of Yoga Teacher Training)
Even if you don't feel like you need an extra-thick yoga mat for a morning flow, you might still want to grab this cushy creation for mat-Pilates classes. "Many moves done on the Pilates mat require your spine to move through articulations that puts pressure on your back, which is why Pilates mats are traditionally thicker than yoga mats," Vanessa Huffman, director of teacher training at Club Pilates, previously told Shape. "In Pilates, thicker mats provide support for side-lying, prone (belly)-based moves, and standing-based moves. Also, standing on a cushion-like surface will force more foot muscles to stabilize the body, which activates more muscles overall."
Not really into Pilates or yoga? Amazon shoppers say they use the BalanceFrom mat for everything from physical therapy to outdoor Bootcamp classes. The extra-thick yoga mat has a nearly 5-star rating based on 51,000+ reviews, and customers have had a lot of positive things to say about the mat.
"I rolled it out, laid down, and wondered why the heck I didn't do this earlier," one person wrote of their experience with the dense yoga mat. "Feels like heaven on my back. I'm a 53-year old female whose joints need tender care."
Another reviewer says that they've been doing yoga for "decades" and has found that this mat provides comfort but doesn't make them feel unstable. "I have VERY tender knees and tender bones from osteoporosis," they wrote. "I find this mat to be very comfortable when I do my yoga routines especially in any kneeling position. I do not find it too thick as to be unsteady in upright poses. It is wonderfully soft." (Related: The Best Yoga Mats for Hot Yoga)
If you've been on the hunt for an extra-supportive yoga mat, consider this the end of your search and go with an option that's seemingly more popular than every other regular mat on Amazon.