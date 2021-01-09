As you might've guessed, the thick yoga mat is designed for yogis who want more support under their spine, sits bones, etc. when on hard floors compared to the average mat. (Let's be real, sometimes doubling over your mat beneath your knee doesn't feel like much cushion.) The BalanceFrom yoga mat is 1/2-inch thick, while standard mats are about 1/8-inch thick. It's made of a non-slip, moisture-resistant, dense foam material, so it's built to stay put during sweaty flows. As a bonus, each impressively thick mat comes with a carrying strap for easy transport to and from class (or, ya know, your living room). (Related: This Lululemon Yoga Mat Got Me Through 200 Hours of Yoga Teacher Training)