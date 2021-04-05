The Best Cooling Towels to Prevent Overheating During a Workout

If you plan to use your cooling towel during a workout, opt for a more breathable option like this mesh design. It’s made with a lightweight microfiber that molds to your body and stays in place during hikes, yoga, and bike rides. You’ll only get three hours of cooling time before the towel needs to be refreshed, but almost 1,700 five-star ratings prove it’s not a dealbreaker. Plus, the towels can be worn at least 10 ways, and come in a pack of four to easily layer for max cooling. (Try these outdoor workouts with your new purchase.)