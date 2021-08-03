The Best Fitness Trackers Under $500

Best Overall: Garmin Vivosmart 4

The expert product testers at Garage Gym Reviews rated the Garmin Vivosmart 4 highly for aesthetics, comfort, and value. At less than $130, this tracker gives you a lot of high-end features for a low price. It has several activity profiles and captures a ton of data, including heart rate, resting pulse, sleep, stress, steps, oxygen saturation, VO2 max, floors climbed, and menstrual cycle. The tracker even has a "Body Battery" feature that assesses your energy level so you know when to take a day off for some R&R.

Plus, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 makes styling your fitness tracker easy. This smart fitness band has a sleek, minimal look that can take you from the office to the gym to happy hour.

Because the Vivosmart 4 has a slim design, it can be tough to read the watch face at times, says Garage Gym Reviews product tester Kate Meier. The screen also isn't responsive 100 percent of the time, which can get frustrating if you need to access something mid-workout.

Score: 4.5/5

Workout Modes: Seven

Battery Life: Up to seven days

Key Metrics: Heart rate, HRV, stress tracking, pulse ox, VO2 max