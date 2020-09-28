The Best Running Hats for Any Type of Weather 

If you have a larger head size, you know how much of a challenge it can be to find a hat that fits well — but this Under Armour hat is here to change that. Reviewers seem to agree that it runs bigger than most hats, and since it has an adjustable hook-and-loop closure, you can customize it to your needs. Made with a lightweight, fast-drying material, it incorporates some reflective elements to keep you visible when the sun goes down and is even machine-washable. And while it may be labelled as a men’s hat, many shoppers say it’s great for women, too.

“I’m a woman with a big head who can rarely find caps (even with adjustable straps) that don’t stop short on my head. I’ve only had one women’s hat that worked, and I’ve worn it to death. This UA men’s cap works for me and has become my new go-to running cap. I need to order backups ASAP!” wrote one happy reviewer.