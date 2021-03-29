10 Home Gym Tiles and Mats That’ll Protect Your Floors (and Your Joints) During Workouts

This heavy-duty mat is so supportive that you don’t even need to wear shoes during your workout, which is a win for yogis and fans of exercise snacking. Measuring 48 square feet, the mat provides plenty of room for one or two people. Several shoppers use it in their unfinished basements and garages because of its functional size, secure non-slip grip, and the relief it provides to knee joints. If you want to use it over carpet, tile, or hardwood floors, it works on those surfaces, too. Even though it costs more than other options, reviewers say the quality of the mat is “worth every penny.”