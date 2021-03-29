10 Home Gym Tiles and Mats That’ll Protect Your Floors (and Your Joints) During Workouts

Whether your home gym is in the basement, garage, a spare bedroom, or on an outdoor patio, you can make it feel like a legit fitness club with the right flooring. And if you haven't fully committed to setting up your own home gym, consider this your sign to get the ball rolling.
There are so many perks to having a home gym: 24/7 accessibility, privacy, and hygiene control, to name a few. But without the proper flooring, working out can feel uncomfortable and, in some cases, lead to injuries if you're not careful. That's why home gym floor mats and tiles can be serious game changers, as they protect your floors from heavy equipment, support your body (especially during cardio bursts), and bring some of the benefits of a professional gym to you. (Related: The 10 Best Adjustable Dumbbells to Get a Great Workout In at Home)
When choosing the right home gym flooring for your space, you'll want to think about size, floor surface, and the types of workouts you like. Do you have carpet? Is it a multifunctional room? Are you a heavy lifter? Luckily, there are a variety of materials and shapes available to fit your needs, including foam, rubber, carpet, and more. Some designs are easier to install than others (think puzzle-like tiles), but just about every option on this list has plenty of customer reviews claiming that assembly is a breeze.
Whether you want to bring outdoor workout vibes indoors or add flooring that can handle heavy lifting, these gym flooring options suit every at-home athlete. Keep reading to find one that'll work well for you and your space.
According to more than 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, BalanceFrom’s flooring tiles are a worthy purchase. The interlocking tiles are made from cushiony foam and feature a puzzle-like design for simple setup. Both sides of the tiles have moisture-resistant surfaces so that they stay secure on the ground no matter the conditions, including when sweat starts to drip. While one reviewer said, “I'm happy to report that after five months of heavy use they still rock,” it’s important to note that foam is not as durable as rubber tiles when it comes to heavy lifting. If you enjoy HIIT workouts or simply want something that’s comfortable, these tiles are an excellent choice.
This heavy-duty mat is so supportive that you don’t even need to wear shoes during your workout, which is a win for yogis and fans of exercise snacking. Measuring 48 square feet, the mat provides plenty of room for one or two people. Several shoppers use it in their unfinished basements and garages because of its functional size, secure non-slip grip, and the relief it provides to knee joints. If you want to use it over carpet, tile, or hardwood floors, it works on those surfaces, too. Even though it costs more than other options, reviewers say the quality of the mat is “worth every penny.”
With over 3,600 five-star ratings, this affordable option is a hit among Amazon shoppers. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it’s also extremely durable to allow for high-performance workouts. The mat comes with 12 interlocking tiles that add up to 46 square feet of floor space, which creates enough room for strength and cardio training. Since the mats are so easy to piece together, you can always purchase more mats down the road to expand your workout area. As for the functionality of the foam material, one reviewer said, “The tiles are solid enough to provide a good foundation for lifts without feeling like your feet are sinking into the mat.”
Carpet works well in home gyms with cardio equipment, but it’s not the most comfortable on your joints. This mat is your best bet if you’re looking to upgrade from bare carpet or a small yoga mat. The 6-x-4-foot mat is made of high-density foam and provides plenty of support, whether you’re doing burpees or ab exercises. It comes with a microfiber towel to wipe away sweat as well as a storage bag and straps for easy portability. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect size” for bedrooms and living rooms and “doesn’t slide around” on carpeted floors.
Protect your hardwood floors from scratches and scuffs with these foam tiles from Amazon Basics. One $33 pack includes six tiles and covers 24 square feet, but if you need a bigger workout area, you can still purchase multiple packs for less than $100. You can choose either black or gray tiles, or, like other buyers, you can create a checkered pattern with a pack or two of each color. Plus, their superior shock absorption reduces noise, which makes them a great solution for people with downstairs neighbors or roommates.
As the best-seller in its category, these rubber tiles have earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers with home gyms. Since rubber flooring is what most fitness centers have, it can obviously withstand all the wear and tear that comes with heavy equipment and frequent use. The brand offers a wide range of sizes so you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs. If you want durability, versatility, and soundproof flooring, these tiles are ideal.
If you want your space to be used for more than just workouts, this top-rated carpet with rubber backing is a solid choice. It can be added to surfaces both indoors and outdoors, meaning you can practice yoga on your patio or deck. While the carpeted floor isn’t the softest option on this list, it can protect your floors from treadmills, weights, and other equipment. If you like to do jump-free workouts, it’s great for that, too.
For an at-home yoga studio, these cork tiles are equally attractive and comfortable because of their organic modern style and soft padding. Also noteworthy: They aren’t necessarily designed to be used in areas with a lot of moisture, so they work well for light indoor workouts. There are 25 tiles in a pack, with each tile measuring 2'-x-2', so you can cover up to 100 square feet of space. For the best results, add a yoga mat to provide extra support for your joints.
Because working out on actual wood is slippery and hard on your joints, consider these foam tiles that resemble natural wood grains. Once the collection of interlocking tiles is put together, it looks just like the real deal. There are different sizes — including 24-, 48-, and 100-square-foot packs — and faux wood finishes to choose from, so you can easily pick one that works with your space. “My husband and I got this for our at-home gym. It provides just enough padding but you don't sink in, and we don't even need yoga mats anymore since this floor functions as a mat,” wrote one shopper.
Outdoor workouts are a mood booster, and this faux grass mat is designed to live both outdoors and indoors. The texture is super soft, which makes it functional for all kinds of workouts. Shoppers have used the turf in their basements, their backyards, and on their balconies, and say it has a “comfortable thickness” and “livens up the space.” Plus, it comes in dozens of sizes.