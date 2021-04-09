If you loved the competitive nature of Fitbit, Peloton, or FlyWheel, then this smart jump rope will be your new workout bestie. It tracks the speed, count, and duration of your jumps and pits you against other Tangram users for cardio challenges. One reviewer says it feels like a standard jump rope in that it's "just as light" and all the tech — a lithium battery and magnetic sensor — is hidden away in the left handle so "you won't even notice it." Setup takes minutes and then you can start tracking up to five rotations per second while using this best jump rope. The hardest part? Deciding which friend to challenge first.