The 10 Best Pull-Up Bars to Work On Your Strength at Home
Many people consider dumbbells, exercise mats, and cardio machines to be non-negotiable when it comes to building the perfect home gym, but pull-up bars are low-key one of the most cost-effective and versatile pieces of equipment you can add to your space. They're not only great for exercises that strengthen the chest, back, and arms — including pull-ups (duh), chin-ups, or dead hangs — but also for core-focused movements, i.e. leg raises and hanging bicycle crunches. Plus, the underrated tool is compact enough for small apartments, shared spaces, or spare rooms.
These are the best pull-up bars to buy right now, according to customer reviews:
- Best Overall Pull-Up Bar for Home: Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar
- Best for Doorway: AmazeFan Pull-Up Bar
- Best Standing: Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull-Up Bar
- Best Wall-Mounted: OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar
- Best Ceiling-Mounted: Ultimate Body Press Pull-Up Bar
- Best Station: Magic Fit Power Pull-Up Station
- Best Chin-Up Bar: Jzbrain Pull-Up Bar for Doorway
- Best Portable: ProsourceFit Multi-Use Doorway Pull-Up Bar
- Most Versatile: Relife Power Tower Workout Dip Station
- Best Budget: Sagler Pull-Up Bar
Home pull-up bars come in three forms: doorway, mounted, and standalone. Doorway models generally hook onto the top of the doorframe so they're instantly ready to use. This design approach makes them portable and non-permanent (i.e. great for renters) but not adjustable for people of different heights. They can also cause some damage to the doorframe, though this can usually be prevented by adding extra padding. The best part of doorway models is the price — most cost less than $50.
Mounted models are screwed into the supporting beams of your ceiling and wall, so they can handle more weight than doorway designs. The downside of the more permanent equipment is that it typically doesn't allow as many grip options as other models, but the secure attachment will feel more stable and safe (especially if you need to modify the exercise by jumping into your pull-up).
If you have the space and budget, pull-up stations (aka standalone pull-up bars) are the most versatile choice because they can handle the heaviest amount of weight and often include extra padding and grips. These are also the best option for anyone who needs help tackling difficult fitness moves, as the steadier bars can be used with pull-up assistance systems or for assisted pull-ups with resistance bands.
If you're not sure where to start, take this ultimate cheat sheet to help you find the right pull-up bar for your needs. Keep reading to learn more about the best pull-up bars for every home gym, including the best doorway, mounted, and standalone designs, based on real customer reviews. (If you're feeling really scrappy, here's how to do pull-ups at home without a pull-up bar.)
Best Overall Pull-Up Bar for Home: Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar
One of the most popular pull-up bars on Amazon also happens to be the most affordable at just $25. Its hook-on design doesn’t require installation and fits doorways 24 to 32 inches wide. Although the bar’s steel frame weighs less than 5 pounds, it can hold up to 300 pounds and even provides three grip placements to strengthen different muscle groups. It can also be used off the wall for floor exercises like push-ups, dips, and planks. Customers love that it locks securely onto the door and feels sturdy despite being lightweight.
Best for Doorway: AmazeFan Pull-Up Bar
Compatible with door frames ranging from 23 to 36 inches wide, this bar fits in almost any doorway — whether it’s small, big, or unusually shaped. It’s made from heavy-duty carbon and can hold up to 400 pounds. And not only is it versatile in size, but also in purpose. Two sets of cushioned handles give you a soft, grippy surface for both close and wide grip pull-ups, or you can hang a punching bag on the dip eyelet to switch up your workout routine. Post-sweat sesh, fold up the bar and slip it under your bed or hang it in your closet to maximize space. No wonder more than a dozen reviewers call it “the best doorway pull-up bar.”
Best Standing: Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station Pull-Up Bar
If you don’t want to risk scraping up your molding, opt for a standalone bar, like this best-seller with 3,900 perfect ratings. While more expensive than a doorway model, it’s sturdier and designed for moves beyond just pull-ups, including vertical knee raises, push-ups, and dips. Plus, it’s adjustable for different heights, making it more accessible for shorter people. Where other dip stands might be shaky, this one earned the approval of dozens of reviewers who specifically called out its stability.
Best Wall-Mounted: OneTwoFit Wall-Mounted Pull-Up Bar
One reviewer called this wall-mounted pull-up bar the “most useful workout equipment” they own — and it’s not hard to see why. The multi-functional design transforms from a pull-up bar into a dip station with the switch of a lever. Made from steel, it’s strong enough to hold up to 440 pounds but needs to be drilled into cement, tile, or solid brick to prevent it from ripping off during use. Although this mounted design takes longer to install, reviewers say it pays off because you’ll actually feel confident in the machine’s studiness.
Best Ceiling-Mounted: Ultimate Body Press Pull-Up Bar
If you happen to be particularly tall, a doorway bar might not cut it for you. This ceiling-mounted model gives you extra height and security — plus, you don’t have to worry about putting it away when you’re done. Although it must be drilled into solid wood, the adjustable frame fits either 16- or 24-inch rafters and feels “rock solid” once mounted. Reviewers also discovered that the parallel grips are perfectly spaced for comfortable pull-ups, while the wide grips are angled to prevent strain on the wrist and elbows.
Best Station: Magic Fit Power Pull-Up Station
Another standalone option, this one is super customizable thanks to an adjustable bolt system that lets you change the height of the tower and back bar. The stabilized structure is made from heavy-duty steel that can support up to 330 pounds during push-ups, pull-ups, and knee raises — and its ample padding ensures you can bang out reps without discomfort from the underlying metal. Many shoppers say they found the 90-inch tower easy to assemble, and one even called it the best home gym equipment they’ve ever purchased. BTW: If you damage a piece of the equipment in the first year of use, the brand will give you a free replacement.
Best Chin-Up Bair: Jzbrain Pull-Up Bar for Doorway
Similar to a shower rod, this doorway model uses spring tension to transform your doorway into exercise equipment. Simply slide it into the doorway, use the built-in levels to make sure it’s straight, and lock it in place. The versatility of the design makes it a great option for sharing with family because it can be tailored to each person’s specific height. It also comes with adjustable foam handles that can be moved throughout the bar to fit any individual's grips, whether conquering chin-ups or pull-ups. Hundreds of shoppers left it a five-star rating; some said they especially like that it doesn’t damage doors yet still feels sturdy.
Best Portable: ProsourceFit Multi-Use Doorway Pull-Up Bar
While this looks like another doorway bar, its unique design allows you to perform 12 different grips to maximize the number of muscle groups you’re targeting. Compatible with doorways 24 to 36 inches wide, it’s made with durable steel that can hold up to 300 pounds. Similar to most doorway models, it can also be used on the ground, but the extra grips give even more versatility to your workout options. Some reviewers found that the frame padding wasn’t thick enough to prevent damage to the doorframe, but wrapping an old t-shirt around the padding was enough to protect the door. Plus, it gave the bar an extra boost of stability. (Related: 8 Easier Alternatives to Pull-Ups)
Most Versatile: Relife Power Tower Workout Dip Station
Pull-up stations are designed to keep you secure even while throwing your weight around, but this one takes safety precautions to the next level with the addition of stabilizing suction cups at the bottom. The station also includes a pull-up bar with wide and close grips, a back bar with grips for leg lifts and dips, and push-up grips at the bottom. It may sound complex, but reviewers say the tower only takes about 30 minutes to put together since all the tools are included. Not to mention, the versatility of exercises you can perform on it means you’ll get plenty of "bang for your buck."
Best Budget: Sagler PullUp Bar
This budget option proves you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great workout. At just $22, it fits in doorways up to 36 inches wide and can also be used on the floor for push-ups and dips. It has three different padded grip positions — narrow, wide, and neutral — which allows you to work different muscle groups. Lightweight yet sturdy, it gets the job done — one reviewer even said there’s "honestly no reason to spend more money on anything else." (Related: Portable Gyms That'll Help You Get a Better Workout at Home)