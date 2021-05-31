The 10 Best Pull-Up Bars to Work On Your Strength at Home

Best Portable: ProsourceFit Multi-Use Doorway Pull-Up Bar

While this looks like another doorway bar, its unique design allows you to perform 12 different grips to maximize the number of muscle groups you’re targeting. Compatible with doorways 24 to 36 inches wide, it’s made with durable steel that can hold up to 300 pounds. Similar to most doorway models, it can also be used on the ground, but the extra grips give even more versatility to your workout options. Some reviewers found that the frame padding wasn’t thick enough to prevent damage to the doorframe, but wrapping an old t-shirt around the padding was enough to protect the door. Plus, it gave the bar an extra boost of stability. (Related: 8 Easier Alternatives to Pull-Ups)