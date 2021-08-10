10 Top-Rated Swim Goggles to Keep Your Eyes a Splash-Free Zone

Best Overall: Aegend Swim Goggles

Wave goodbye to fogging, leaking, and annoying racoon eyes: Amazon's best-selling swim goggles have earned nearly 29,000 perfect ratings for a reason. They come in a slew of color combinations and lens options — including mirrored, tinted, and clear — so you can make the best choice for your lighting conditions (and to match your favorite swimsuit). A flexible frame and higher nosepiece keep you comfortable, while anti-fog treatment and silicone seals keep your eyes dry and line of sight open.

"For some reason, my face seems to invite leaking with every other pair of goggles I've ever owned. This is the only brand that actually fits right," wrote one reviewer. "As an added bonus, I don't have to wear them uncomfortably tight. So that means no raccoon eyes and eye pressure."

Even among reviewers that had issues (most commonly underwater blurring or issues with the antifog), many of them later updated their reviews to praise Aegend's customer service for helpful tips or even sending a new pair.