Amazon Shoppers Say This Shaker Bottle Is the Best $10 They've Ever Spent

Every now and then, a rare product enters your life and actually makes it better. It's usually nothing fancy or expensive, but somehow it manages to make an everyday task easier or solve a problem you didn't even know you had. Take shaker bottles, for example. Most of them are, well, fine. They do the job, mixing up your protein shakes and pre-workout drinks without any need for complaint.
But Amazon shoppers have discovered that one is far superior to the rest: the BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle. With a 4.8-star average rating and over 44,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say that the BlenderBottle Classic is well-worth its affordable $10 price tag.
Buy It: BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle, from $8, amazon.com
Reviewers attest to the shaker bottle's practically indestructible design, wire ball for smooth mixing, and leak-proof cap — absolutely essential if you plan to take your drink on the go or toss it into a gym bag. And unlike most under-$10 items, the BlenderBottle Classic can actually stand the test of time.
"This has got to be the best $9 I've ever spent," one reviewer wrote. "I mix my protein shakes in it without having to touch a blender, and they come out smooth. It takes a couple of seconds at most, it's remarkably easy to clean, and the construction, materials, design's incredible. I even dropped it and the shake didn't spill. Seriously, I feel like they could easily charge double what they are charging."
The bottle even eliminates pesky protein clumps with only a few shakes.
"You don't need anything better in a shaker," another shopper raved. "It has a leak-proof lid with a satisfying pop to open up the cap that refuses to open accidentally. The metal ball works perfectly for mixing up protein and makes it so even the cheapest of protein powders won't have those disgusting clumps everyone hates."
Even if you don't regularly shake up your own post-workout protein shakes, this bottle can come in handy for easily mixing up other drink powders, such as electrolyte mixes, green powders, matcha green tea, or collagen. You can even employ it to mix together a homemade salad dressing or sauce without having to break out the blender or a whisk.
If you're still debating whether the BlenderBottle Classic is a worthy addition to your water bottle collection, take this reviewer's advice and just buy it: "[It's] such a simple concept, yet works splendid. It's little things like this that improve our lives in subtle ways and we're all better for it."