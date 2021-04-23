Cordless Jump Ropes to Keep You From Breaking Sh*t

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, add the VANCOK ropeless jump rope to your shopping cart. As with other cordless jump ropes, this variety has small balls attached to mimic the weight and feel of a full-length jump rope. But it packs so many other useful features. One of the non-slip handles has a built-in LED screen that displays your weight, calories burned, time, and rotations, and both have a removable weight inside. When you want to take your cardio workout outdoors or to a legit gym, swap the short cords with the 9-foot-long, adjustable rope, and once you're ready to strength train, slip into one of the five accompanying resistance bands. To keep everything nice and organized, stash all of the attachments in the included storage bag. Talk about a five-for-one deal.