Cordless Jump Ropes to Keep You From Breaking Sh*t
A jump rope may have been your go-to toy at recess way back in elementary school, but considering hopping with one boosts cardiovascular endurance, improves hand-eye coordination, and challenges agility, the affordable piece of equipment more than deserves to be a part of your workout routine today. And since a rope weighs just a few pounds and folds up neatly, you can tote it practically anywhere.
But there is at least one place a jump rope just can't go: Your cramped living room with a six-foot-tall ceiling. In a single swing, it could knock over your plant stand, put a dent into your ceiling, and scratch up your hardwood floors. If you're living in a rented space, you can say goodbye to your security deposit.
Luckily, there's a genius solution for this first world problem — and it's not hopping up and down while flicking your wrists and pretending an invisible rope is swinging underneath your feet. Enter: Cordless jump ropes, which have the same grippy handles as legit jump ropes but ditch the single 9-foot-long rope in favor of two that are less than a foot long. The balls on the ropes' ends help keep your wrist movements in sync and add a bit of weight, making the innovative piece of equipment feel just like the real deal. Since you won't need to stop and re-start your jumps every time the rope gets tangled or hits your feet, however, your workout is even more efficient.
Ready to stop the scuff marks, save your decor from damage, and get a tough workout in at home? Give one of these cordless jump ropes a whirl. (This video of Kaley Cuoco crushing a jump rope workout will give you the inspo you need to start hopping.)
APLUGTEK Cordless Jump Rope
With its seafoam green rope and tie-dyed, squishy handles, this cordless jump rope looks like something you played with in fifth grade gym class, but trust, it can tackle your vigorous workouts. The gadget has high-quality ball bearings that ensure each 7.5-inch long rope — which can be shortened to your liking — swings as smoothly as possible with every flick of the wrist. This feature, combined with the rubber-like, half-pound balls, make the ropeless jump rope feel no different than a standard one. (Related: The Best Jump Ropes to Crank Up Your Cardio Routine)
Seriously, it's so similar, one Amazon shopper who initially "brushed it off as almost a joke" became a fan after a few trial runs. "After trying these, it quite literally feels exactly like I'm using a jump rope, obviously minus the sound of the rope hitting the floor and sometimes your feet," they wrote. "But other than that, I would assume I'm using a normal jump rope if I didn't know any better because it feels exactly the same." And this reviewer isn't the only one praising the cordless jump rope: More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the piece of equipment a five-star rating.
VANCOK Digital Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope
If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, add the VANCOK ropeless jump rope to your shopping cart. As with other cordless jump ropes, this variety has small balls attached to mimic the weight and feel of a full-length jump rope. But it packs so many other useful features. One of the non-slip handles has a built-in LED screen that displays your weight, calories burned, time, and rotations, and both have a removable weight inside. When you want to take your cardio workout outdoors or to a legit gym, swap the short cords with the 9-foot-long, adjustable rope, and once you're ready to strength train, slip into one of the five accompanying resistance bands. To keep everything nice and organized, stash all of the attachments in the included storage bag. Talk about a five-for-one deal.
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope
This cordless jump rope may not serve ~lewks~, but just like the decades-old equipment at your gym, it gets the job done right. The padded handles each contain a removable 3-ounce metal weight and are equipped with 12-inch ropes, so it weighs 0.68 pounds in total. Take out those weighted bars, and you'll be left with a ropeless jump rope that allows you to race through as many rotations in a minute as you could perform with a full-length speed rope. (Related: 5 Weighted Jump Ropes That'll Give You a Killer Conditioning Workout)
Based on the 2,200-plus five-star Amazon reviews, it's a worthwhile small investment, and, according to one shopper, might even provide a more intense workout than the real deal. "It takes a few 'jumps' to get the hang of the motion, but it is really simple to use," they wrote. "[It] definitely helped with mental focus on form. I even think it was a better workout than if I used a traditional jump rope since I was constantly jumping and not stopping because the rope hit my legs or a nearby object. Highly recommend for anyone who is building a home gym or is looking for easy to travel with gym equipment!"
Te-Rich Weighted Cordless Jump Rope
Though it's one of the priciest of the bunch, this cordless jump rope will match the rest of your home gym equipment to a T. The gadget has a backlit LCD screen on one of the handles that displays calories burned, jumps made, body weight, and a timer that counts up to 60 minutes. You can also take comfort in knowing the equipment won't fly out of your hand three sweaty minutes into your HIIT jump rope workout, thanks to the anti-slip nodules and grippy silicone that's wrapped around the weighted handles. And if you want to go old school and use a traditional jump rope, just swap the two short ropes with the included 9.8-foot-long rope. (Don't worry, shorties, you can adjust the rope's length to be as long as you please.)
Surwit Cordless Jump Rope
Available in a firetruck red and a neutral grey hue, this cordless jump rope features anti-slip handles made from plastic and grippy rubber, as well as removable weights that allow you to amp up or tone down your workout. One handle is equipped with an LED display that shows time spent jumping, calories burned, number of jumps, and your body weight. Plus, it comes with a full-length 9.8-foot rope to use when you finally score the free space to give the fancy criss-cross jumps a shot. (PSA: You need to check out this smart jump rope that pairs with your phone.)
UglySwan Cordless Jump Rope
Millennials, this blush pink cordless jump rope was made just for you. The gadget has silicone-wrapped handles that won't slip out from your sweaty hands, transparent ropes that matches perfectly with the handles' and balls' hue, and high-speed bearings that keep them spinning smoothly. It also comes with an adjustable 9.85-foot rope that you can attach when you're craving an OG jump rope. Sure, it doesn't have a fancy LED screen or removable weights, but if aesthetics are your main priority, this piece of gear is well worth the $11. (Don't forget to rock this pink activewear while you jump.)
