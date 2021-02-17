The Cotopaxi face masks were a total game-changer on my trip. They made their debut as I took to the Rim Trail at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on my first day. While it was cool and breezy in the morning, by the time I was deep into the hike, the afternoon sun had peaked and 90-something degree temps were beating down on my bare shoulders. Needless to say, it was hot and if I had been wearing any other face mask, I might have felt stifled as I pushed through the eight-mile hike, but the Cotopaxi covering felt lightweight, breathable, and comfortable to the point that I finished much quicker than I thought. Not only did I get tons of compliments on my cheerful pink mask along the way, but it also added some personality to the selfies I sent to friends and family — it wasn't a total eyesore in the photos I'll one day look back on, like the standard blue disposable masks.