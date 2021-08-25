I've Been Running for Decades, and These Socks Keep My Feet Dry and Comfortable for Miles

I'm not the only one whose life was changed by these socks, either. "I raved about this sock so much to my workout group and co-workers that they think I am getting a commission," wrote one five-star reviewer. "There is a right and left sock so it fits perfectly and hugs the arch. [It] cushions the ball of your foot for impact and running. [It] has a lip around the edge, so it does not fall down in your shoe. I have many of the expensive brands' running socks, and this one is by far the best."