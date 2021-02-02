Totes, you can never have enough of them. While they serve many different purposes, the reusable canvas ones or French-inspired mesh shoppers you take to the grocery store and farmers market are not exactly practical enough for the office or your workouts. When it comes to fitness bags, the best gym totes need to be super functional and, of course, stylish.
Tote bags designed for the gym tend to be spacious and have tons of room to stash all your essentials. Many have a tight exterior or interior pocket for water bottles, which keeps them from being jostled around (no spillage) and offers quick hydration on the go. Some even have straps to secure your yoga mat, and protective sleeves for tablets and laptops. And since you'll most likely be stuffing sweaty (and possibly stinky) activewear and sneakers inside post-workout, some of these totes also have compartments specifically for keeping dirty athletic clothing separated from your other belongings. (Related: The Best Gym Bags for Every Type of Workout)
Because schlepping your purse, backpack, or briefcase to the office along with your gym duffle can be a bit cumbersome on a commute, many brands recognize that customers need a versatile, all-in-one tote that can act as the be-all, end-all of bags — fashionable for the office or school but that can also accommodate an active lifestyle. Plus, if you have a professional event or a date in the evening and don't have time to run your gym bag home, you want something that won't look totally out of place outside of your Pilates or kickboxing class.
Ahead, the best gym tote bags, according to customer reviews.
This sporty bag is decked out to support you on even your sweatiest trips to the studio or gym. Made with sweatshirt fabric and vegan leather, this tote has six pockets to store everything from a 17-inch laptop to a change of clothes and sneakers, thanks to additional shoe and wet pouches. The machine-washable bag can easily convert between a tote or crossbody by adding the included long strap. Choose from black or rose. (Related: 10 Best Hoodies to Keep You Cozy Now and Forever)
One fan wrote: "I received this as an anniversary gift and loving every second of using it. I think it was designed perhaps as a sports bag but I love using it for every day. Size and length is perfect for my 11 inch laptop, make up, water bottle, and all my cords. I have not used it for gym gear yet but I have plenty of space left. Great bag, looks gorgeous!"
Buy It: Caara Sport Athena Tote Medium, $135, caraasport.com
Lug all you need — sneakers, water bottle, change of clothes, and more — in this roomy gym tote. Totes are often designed with an open top, however the best feature of this bag is the zipper closure that not only keeps your items safe but also enables you to throw the tote in the back of your car or store it in a locker without the worry of any personal items spilling out. It's made of a durable fabric that can stand up to all of your outdoorsy outings, and for a price tag below $20, you might as well grab a few of these.
"This bag is great! Very sturdy and feels very well made, especially considering the $$. I am using this as my climbing gym bag. My harness, chalk bag and climbing shoes fit perfectly. The pocket inside is pretty big, my phone and protein fit with plenty of room to spare. Very happy with this bag. My husband is using the black one and he likes it a lot too. Color is more of a dark salmon color than 'pink,' but still super cute," noted a customer.
Buy It: Champion Signal Tote, $16, amazon.com
While the color block style of this single-handle gym tote might be what initially draws you in, the versatility is what will seal the deal. It can convert into three bags: a tote, backpack, and crossbody bag (it has a front oval pocket that unsnaps to separate from the rest of the bag). Complete with pockets galore, including a water bottle pocket lined in elastic to keep it secure, this bag also has a trolley-compatible sleeve to make airport travel totally seamless. Water-repellent fabric makes this an excellent option for any outdoor adventure, as well. (Related: Sling Bags Are the Backpack-Meets-Fanny Pack You Need In Your Life)
"This is super lightweight and holds a lot more than I thought," reported a shopper. "I'm actually using it as a diaper bag because it has a ton of pockets, it easily switched between backpack and shoulder bag, and I can put my wallet in the detachable crossbody and not have to change bags."
Buy It: Lululemon Pack and Go Backpack, $148, lululemon.com
Washable, waterproof, and made of high-quality materials, this is a gym tote bag that will withstand wear and tear. It has a zipper closure to ensure all your goods are kept secure, and it's crease-resistant, so no matter where you're carrying it, this tote will always look neat and presentable. Also worth noting: Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bag a near-perfect rating of 4.8, lauding it for being an attractive option for the gym, beach, travel, and more. Pick from 30 fun patterns that'll stand out from your typical black totes.
One reviewer said: "It is even better in person than I thought it would be. The design is classy and the straps are sleek and sturdy at the same time. Plus, it is just the right size for all my stuff. This bag would be great for travel, or to carry gym clothes, or even to the beach. It is made out of a material that I am sure is machine washable and will still look great. Of course, I am going to TRY not to spill milk in it again, but I also love that there are little mesh pockets on the side to hold my mug, so it will stand upright and avoid this from happening. Very happy with my purchase and would highly recommend!"
Buy It: Esvan Original Floral Water Resistant Large Tote, $26, amazon.com
It might be a splurge, but this elevated tote is possibly the perfect office-to-gym bag. While this one is only big enough to accommodate your essentials and a small tablet or laptop, the medium and large sizes can fit larger laptops, plus a change of clothes and shoes. It's made pebbled leather, has a neoprene laptop sleeve and bottle holder to ensure your items are protected, and a magnetic tab closure that gives you more space when you need it. And with lots of interior pockets, you'll always stay organized.
"Best purchase I have ever made it is the most practical bag I use it 24/7 for literally everything- church, gym, work, school. Performs amazingly well. After months of heavy use the Leather looks even better than it did at first," wrote a customer.
Buy It: Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote, from $305, dagnedover.com
This lightweight gym tote has mesh interior sleeves — a great place to store your sweaty activewear post-workout — as well as a felt-lined pocket for a tablet or small laptop. If you enjoy a protein shake after a run or spin class, the fact that this has two spaces for your water bottle and shaker bottle is a game-changer. A long zippered pocket on the outside allows for easy access to your keys or phone, and the waterproof material makes this an ideal bag to use on rainy days or for early morning sports games with dewy grass. (Related: The 12 Best Shaker Bottles, According to Customer Reviews)
"This bag is perfect in every way," shared a shopper. "It really is like a clown bag. It has a small-ish footprint compared to other normal gym bags, but you can fit SO much in there, and keep it organized at the same time. Lots of compartments, perfect spots for blender bottles or water, and gym shoes fit in with plenty of room for clothes and gym accessories."
Buy It: Adidas Sport to Street Tote Bag, $45, amazon.com
Anyone who has ever owned a pair of Rothy's knows how they are perfect at delivering on style, function, and comfort. So, it won't come as a surprise that the brand's bags are no exception. This tote is made from 100 percent recycled materials and is fully machine washable. A refined, sophisticated silhouette that doesn't scream "fitness bag," this gym tote is also perfect to use for the office and as a carry-on. If you're hitting the gym before or after work, no problem — the spacious interior has room for sneakers and a change of clothes, as well as an interior slip pocket great for keeping cards, money, and small items like jewelry safe.
A fan said: "I've been a Rothy's shoe fan for years. Durability and ease of cleaning were paramount for me. This tote does not disappoint. It is durable and washable. I am tough on shoes and bags. I don't worry about getting it dirty - it is my everyday workhorse. I would use it for other things if I were actually traveling or going to a gym."
Buy It: Rothy's Essential Tote, $275, rothys.com
Minimalism is a coveted style by many, as is versatility, and this tote has both. An adjustable strap allows you to either carry it by two short handles or one long handle, while the large body offers you space to pile in all of your stuff, including sneakers, clothing, devices, and more. This canvas bag is machine washable, so no need to fret about staining it from spilled groceries or dirty athletic shoes.
"I've had this tote for years. I have it in the grid print and I get complimented on it often. I've used it for so many things; shopping, beach bag, overnight bag. It can easily hold my 15" macbook, a change of clothes, and my makeup bag. Plus, it's washable and I love having the option of using the short handles or the adjustable strap. What more do you want?!" raved a reviewer.
Buy It: Baggu Duck Bag, $34, shopbop.com
This gym tote was made with yogis in mind, since it has straps on the bottom for you to hang your mat — which keeps the inside available for everything else, including yoga blocks and a brunch outfit for post-flow. Interior and exterior pockets help keep your goods organized, while a separated zippered bottom section is a perfect place to store your sweaty, used gear. Not to mention, no one will even mistake this for a gym tote bag, since the quilted fabric gives the lightweight, durable tote a luxe look. (Related: This Lululemon Yoga Mat Got Me Through 200 Hours of Yoga Teacher Training)
One buyer shared her mother's adoration of the bag. "I bought this for my mum and she absolutely loves it - she uses it for the gym and says the different compartments are really useful for bringing all her toiletries and gym gear etc, and that the strap has really good grip and never falls down whilst you're walking (like a lot of other bags!). She also uses it for a carry on bag when she travels or for an overnight bag if she's going away for a few nights. Overall a good multi-purpose accessory!"
Buy It: Sweaty Betty Icon Luxe Gym Bag, $148, sweatybetty.com