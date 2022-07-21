This $18 Steel Water Bottle Has Nearly 90,000 Perfect Ratings, and Shoppers Compare It to $40 Versions

They say it keeps beverages ice cold “to the 24 hour mark.”

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on July 21, 2022
Iron Flask
Photo: Courtesy

At some point in your life, you've probably made the decision to splurge on a trendy water bottle in the season's newest "it" color. And while filling it up may have initially sparked joy, the fear of losing your new favorite thermos (and therefore wasting $50) can quickly dull its sparkle. Still, having a cooling container to keep you hydrated on the go is a must, especially with temperatures spiking — which is why so many shoppers are fans of this $18 stainless steel water bottle that combines style and hydration.

With nearly 90,000 perfect ratings, the Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle is vacuum-insulated and double-walled, maintaining the temperature of hot liquids for up to 12 hours or cold liquids for up to 24. What's more, it features a few essentials like a leakproof lid, built-in straw, and attachable carabiner. Plus, this sleek bottle comes in six sizes ranging from 14 ounces all the way to 64 ounces (without breaching $40), and is available in 28 solid and ombre colors like mint, bubblegum, and rainbow. Most significantly, reviewers swear that it's comparable to Hydro Flask bottles for a fraction of the price. (BTW: These are the 16 best water bottles for everyday hydration.)

Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle
Amazon

Buy It: Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle, from $18, amazon.com

"One of the best features is the leakproof lid," wrote one shopper, adding that the paint doesn't chip or fade despite frequent hand and dishwashing. Another shopper added that "this product is great, and not to mention, gorgeous," and noted that the bottle's handle is sturdy and comfortable to carry. One reviewer even raved that their iced beverage remained cold "to the 24-hour mark," and added that "if you're looking for a versatile container that can keep most beverages hot or cold, this is it."

Staying hydrated this summer shouldn't put a dent in your budget, and this $18 Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle is here to solve that.

