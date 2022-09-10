Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Fitness Accessories Shoppers with Chronic Back Pain Say This Kristen Bell-Approved Massager Delivers Relief 'Instantly' One reviewer with chronic back pain swears it changed their life. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images / Nekteck Sore muscles are no joke, especially in central body parts like your back, neck, and shoulders. Actress Kristen Bell understands the struggle far too well. On Wednesday, the actress was seen in husband Dax Shepard's Instagram story wearing an over-the-shoulder massager she identified as the Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager. And according to experts, she might be onto something. "Neck massagers work to increase the blood flow to the neck muscles and also work to improve the stimulation of the neck muscles," orthopedic surgeon Brian A. Cole, M.D. previously told Shape. "With these as the primary goals of neck massagers, I do find that many people experience temporary improvement of their neck pain symptoms with neck massagers." While massagers have a reputation for being pricey, Bell's pick is actually less than $50, and more than 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating. Designed to ease tense upper body muscles, this Nekteck massager combines infrared heat technology with a three-speed massaging pattern that relieves soreness in minutes. For more intensity, the long handle straps can be adjusted for a tighter (or looser) fit to easily increase pressure against the body. (BTW: These are the best foam rollers for muscle recovery.) Amazon Buy It: Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $44 with coupon, was $46, amazon.com Even shoppers with chronic muscle pain say it makes a serious difference. "[This] changed my life in one week," wrote one reviewer, who added that after suffering from back pain for years, they feel ache-free within just a few minutes of using the massager. Another shopper who also called it a "life changer" said they "instantly feel relief" in just 10 to 15 minutes. A third called it "easy to use" on hard-to-reach knots on their back and neck.Chronic pain isn't just inconvenient, it's disruptive. If you're interested in trying out massage therapy but wary of the cost, consider this affordable, celebrity-approved option that according to shoppers, works wonders. Buy it on Amazon for $44. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit