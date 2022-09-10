Shoppers with Chronic Back Pain Say This Kristen Bell-Approved Massager Delivers Relief 'Instantly'

Sore muscles are no joke, especially in central body parts like your back, neck, and shoulders. Actress Kristen Bell understands the struggle far too well. On Wednesday, the actress was seen in husband Dax Shepard's Instagram story wearing an over-the-shoulder massager she identified as the Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager. And according to experts, she might be onto something.

"Neck massagers work to increase the blood flow to the neck muscles and also work to improve the stimulation of the neck muscles," orthopedic surgeon Brian A. Cole, M.D. previously told Shape. "With these as the primary goals of neck massagers, I do find that many people experience temporary improvement of their neck pain symptoms with neck massagers."

While massagers have a reputation for being pricey, Bell's pick is actually less than $50, and more than 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect rating. Designed to ease tense upper body muscles, this Nekteck massager combines infrared heat technology with a three-speed massaging pattern that relieves soreness in minutes. For more intensity, the long handle straps can be adjusted for a tighter (or looser) fit to easily increase pressure against the body. (BTW: These are the best foam rollers for muscle recovery.)

Amazon

Buy It: Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $44 with coupon, was $46, amazon.com

Even shoppers with chronic muscle pain say it makes a serious difference. "[This] changed my life in one week," wrote one reviewer, who added that after suffering from back pain for years, they feel ache-free within just a few minutes of using the massager. Another shopper who also called it a "life changer" said they "instantly feel relief" in just 10 to 15 minutes. A third called it "easy to use" on hard-to-reach knots on their back and neck.Chronic pain isn't just inconvenient, it's disruptive.

If you're interested in trying out massage therapy but wary of the cost, consider this affordable, celebrity-approved option that according to shoppers, works wonders. Buy it on Amazon for $44.