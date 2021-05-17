Apple Just Launched Its Most Inclusive Pride Band and Watch Face Yet

And then there's the Pride Edition Watch Face, which any Apple Watch user can download sometime in the future. It's coming soon as part of a software update, according to the company, so keep an eye out. The face mirrors the expanded colors of the band to further emphasize your (and, technically, Apple's) support of the LGBTQ+ community. With a simple raise of your wrist, the colors on the face infinitely scroll and animate. Talk about a party trick.