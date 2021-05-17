Apple Just Launched Its Most Inclusive Pride Band and Watch Face Yet
Since 2016, Apple has continued to create special Apple Watch bands and faces that feature unique takes on the LGTBQ+ rainbow flag to celebrate and support Pride — and this year's creation is no exception. It is, however, more inclusive than ever before and, TBH, that might just make it the best Apple Watch Pride Edition yet.
Launched today, May 17 and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT), the latest Apple Watch Pride Edition band and face both incorporate a broader set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags that have represented the diverse LGBTQ+ community throughout its history. In addition to the original rainbow colors of the Pride movement, Apple's latest creations feature black and brown to symbolize Black and Latinx communities (as well as those who've passed away from or living with HIV/AIDS) and light blue, pink, and white to represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. (Related: The Biden Administration Just Issued a Rule Protecting Transgender Folks from Health Care Discrimination)
"Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said in a press release. "On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season."
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop (Buy It, $99, apple.com) features stretchable recyclable yarn interwoven with silicon threads to create a comfortable, buckle- or clasp-free band. It's available in 12 different lengths — all of which include the broadened rainbow colors — to ensure an optimal fit for each wearer's wrist. What's more, the Pride band is sweat and water-resistant, meaning you don't need to worry about that intense HIIT workout or frequent hand-washing ruining its braided beauty. Head's up, though: The Braided Solo Loop is only compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. (Related: How to Celebrate the Real History of Pride)
Along with the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, Apple also launched a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop (Buy It, $49, apple.com), which showcases the original six colors of ROYGBV 🏳️🌈. Made of reflective yarn, the Nike band can be a particularly beneficial addition to any nighttime runs, walks, or bike ride. Plus, it's compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later. (Related: What It's Like Being a Black, Gay Woman In America)
And then there's the Pride Edition Watch Face, which any Apple Watch user can download sometime in the future. It's coming soon as part of a software update, according to the company, so keep an eye out. The face mirrors the expanded colors of the band to further emphasize your (and, technically, Apple's) support of the LGBTQ+ community. With a simple raise of your wrist, the colors on the face infinitely scroll and animate. Talk about a party trick.
The bands and face are Apple's latest visible demonstration of their support of and continued position standing with the LGBTQ+ community. (FTR, they've also been longtime financial supporters of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations including Encircle, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, and The Trevor Project, just to name a few.)
And while they might be a bit, err, pricey, the Pride bands (which are available in stores May 25) are money well spent. And, let's be honest, standing in solidarity with the LGTBQ+ community is priceless.