I use the Nextrino foam roller on its lowest vibration setting and roll out my legs, hips, and upper back, often pausing to let the vibration do the work of loosening up my muscles. On some occasions, I position it longways and align it with my spine, leaning back for a relaxing chest-opener. When I'm done, I feel more flexible — and sometimes, more motivated to turn on a YouTube yoga class. My hips still crack like they always do, but I'm much closer to my pre-quarantine range of motion.