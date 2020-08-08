I’ve Tried Dozens of Face Masks and This One Is the Most Comfortable

Like so many people, when I found out that places like the grocery store and Target would require customers to wear a face mask, I got a handmade one from my grandmother. She spent hours cutting fabric and sewing masks for my family and to donate to essential workers. So she mailed me one made with leftover fabric she had from one of my childhood Halloween costumes—and it did the job. But once I realized masks were here to stay, I wanted to find something I could wear with zero issues. I tried masks made of swimsuit material (way too heavy and hot) as well as satin-lined (no rubbing, but they kept sliding down my face), and plenty of others—but none of them have compared to the cloth face masks from activewear brand Onzie.