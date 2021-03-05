Cycling shoes are the most essential piece of gear to get started with your bike. You could skip everything else on this list and still be able to ride — as long as you have the right shoes. For the Peloton pedals, you'll need LOOK Delta cleats (Buy It, $15, amazon.com) — and while the Peloton branded shoes are a straightforward and easy option, the Shimano IC1 is compatible with those and the alternate clips (SPD) if you clip in anywhere else — i.e. on a road bike, in other stationary bikes, at spin classes that require different clips, etc. (This complete guide on the best shoes for Peloton will help, so be sure to check that out, too!)