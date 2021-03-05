You've done it! You went for it and ordered the Peloton (or maybe one of these affordable Peloton alternatives) — congrats. So what else do you need to buy besides the bike?
If you're anything like me, you love a good suite of accessories to complement an exciting new purchase — particularly if those accessories make for a great (and aesthetically pleasing) workout.
If you're looking for the perfect gear for your at-home Peloton studio setup, you're in luck. Ahead are some must-haves for your sweatiest, most comfortable, ass-kicking ride.
Cycling shoes are the most essential piece of gear to get started with your bike. You could skip everything else on this list and still be able to ride — as long as you have the right shoes. For the Peloton pedals, you'll need LOOK Delta cleats (Buy It, $15, amazon.com) — and while the Peloton branded shoes are a straightforward and easy option, the Shimano IC1 is compatible with those and the alternate clips (SPD) if you clip in anywhere else — i.e. on a road bike, in other stationary bikes, at spin classes that require different clips, etc. (This complete guide on the best shoes for Peloton will help, so be sure to check that out, too!)
Buy It: Shimano IC1 Women's Cycling Shoes, $90 (without cleats), shimanoindoor.com; LOOK Delta Cleats, $15, amazon.com
You'll want some hand weights for Peloton cycling classes that incorporate arm workouts. As for which weights to buy, I recommend the ever-affordable, ever-reliable Target dumbbells in 2, 3, or 5lbs. Simple, effective, and they'll fit in the little hand weight holder at the back of the bike nicely. (BTW, Blogilates Founder Cassey Ho Released a Collection of Workout Gear at Target, and It's So Cute)
Buy It: Target All In Motion Dumbbells, from $3, target.com
If you're going to take advantage of Peloton's many other types of streaming classes — including their strength workouts — you'll want to invest in a pair of heavier dumbbells as well. You can buy these adjustable dumbbells, which level up to 27.5lbs each, on Amazon. Tackling stacked cycling and strength workouts will be a breeze, no matter how much weight you're lifting. (Want more options? Take a peek at this guide to the best home gym dumbbells.)
Buy It: ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell (Single), $130, amazon.com
There are so many great Peloton mat options at different price points, but I can personally recommend the Peloton-branded option, which I ordered with my own Peloton Bike. Not only does it protect my hardwood floor from scratches and sweat (we're talking, projectile sweat spewing from pores en masse), but it's also served as a way to visually section off the small area of my home that I've dedicated to exercise.
Buy It: Peloton Mat, $59, onepeloton.com
So, these are arguably the hottest fitness accessory of the moment, and I couldn't help myself when I started compiling this list — they had to make the cut. But IRL, I do use these on the Peloton for a little extra resistance when I'm feeling *spicy* — especially if I'm doing a short class with no arms section. They come in 1lb-pairs on Amazon or half, 1lb, and 2lb varieties (and in SO many colors) on Bala's website, so you can fine-tune your experience.
Buy It: Bala Bangles, $49, amazon.com
There are so many things to love about this water bottle. It fits perfectly in the cupholder of the Peloton bike, the double-walled stainless steel keeps your water ice-cold, and the chug cap makes it easy to gulp mid-ride. To boot, it comes in an array of beautiful colors. If you tend to drink more water when you ride (or struggle to meet your daily quota), there are 26, 36, and 46-ounce options as well.
If you're Team Squeeze Bottle, consider grabbing this insulated, 23-ounce, BPA-free water bottle from inclusive women's cycling brand Machines for Freedom. It's easy to slip in and out of water bottle holders (should you take this pick on outdoor rides) and easy to squeeze with one hand, so you can swig even amidst the toughest of climbs. Bonus: If you ever need to retire it, the bottle is 100 percent recyclable.
Buy It: Machines for Freedom Daydream Bottle, $19, machinesforfreedom.com
Something I didn't realize I'd need (or appreciate) for home Peloton workouts was a towel. They always provide them in Spin studios, but now that the studio is my living room, well, I just didn't think about it. I'm obsessed with Lululemon's microfiber towel — no lint, quick-drying, super lightweight, soft on skin, with a really lovely design. (Related: The Best Peloton Instructors. toMatch Your Workout Style)
Buy It: Lululemon The (Small) Towel, $18,
Totally optional, but I highly recommend these perfectly snug, sculpting, long-inseam bike shorts. No chafing, no extra fabric, and they double as a cool athleisure look (particularly with a cropped hoodie and some ankle socks). Gotta love a multipurpose item!
Buy It: Alo Yoga High Waist Biker, $56, aloyoga.com
If you want to get real specific with your gear, try these performance socks from Bombas. They're cushioned specifically on the ball of the foot, ventilated, and have a tab in the back to keep them from slipping down mid-ride. There are a ton of different cuts and colors on the Bombas site, and they have an awesome one-for-one program, so one pair is donated for every pair purchased. (BTW, question: Should you be sleeping with your socks on?)
Buy It: Bombas Performance Cycling Socks, $16, bombas.com
If you're an endurance-ride champion or major sweater, you might appreciate having a pair of cycling gloves to cushion your palms and absorb any extra perspiration. These gel-padded options from cyclist-favorite brand Pearl Izumi work equally well for indoor cycling on your Peloton or for outdoor biking, should you choose to take your ride to the road.
Buy It: Pearl Izumi Women's Gel Cycling Gloves, from $28, amazon.com
If you plan to log some early-morning rides or stream classes in a shared space, sweat-proof Bluetooth earbuds are a must. These Peloton-compatible Bose Sport Earbuds are sweat- and weather-resistant, last up to five hours per charge, and will stay put whether you use them for cycling classes, burpees, or running on a Peloton treadmill, should you decide to invest in both pieces of equipment.
Buy It: Bose Sport Earbuds, $180, bose.com
During a steamy workout, you probably often think about how you could really use a cool breeze right about now. This Dyson fan doubles as an air purifier and is one of the top-rated products in this category on Amazon). For a budget-friendly option, there are clip-on fans on Amazon (Buy It, $15, amazon.com) that you can attach to the front part of the bike for added airflow. (Big shout-out to the r/pelotoncycle subreddit for this hot tip.)
Buy It: Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Fan, $400, dyson.com
If you have the Peloton Bike+ with a swiveling screen, you'll likely want to swerve that thing around and do a stretch, yoga sesh, bike boot camp, or meditation after (or before!) your ride. I keep my yoga mat rolled out next to the bike for when I need to hop off and be ready for what's next quickly. This one from Alo is smooth, cushy, sturdy, and also just real nice to look at.
Buy It: Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, $100, aloyoga.com