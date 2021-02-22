 These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable

With more than 4,300 perfect reviews, this Peloton seat cushion is sure to be a smart addition to your home gym. The cushion is a bit wider than others on the market, which will give your booty more support, and is made from a blend of conforming gel and soft foam. It's so cushy, one Amazon shopper says it significantly reduced the discomfort they felt after 30-minute rides. "Prior to buying this I had my Peloton for a month and even biking 4-5x/week I couldn't get used to the soreness of the seat," they write. "I put this on and had relief immediately from my first ride with it on." (Related: This HIIT Bike Workout Will Get Your Heart Rate Up Without Killing Your Joints)