 These Peloton Seat Cushions Make Any Bike More Comfortable

Throughout a ride on your Peloton or stationary bike from Amazon, you're bound to experience plenty of "hurts so good" feelings. Your triceps will burn while you power through a round of handlebar push-ups. Your heart will beat faster and faster as you push through a sprint. Your quads will quiver as you crank up the resistance to get up a hill. And when you're done, you'll ultimately feel even stronger than you did before.
But there's one thing that can be a total buzzkill during and after your workout — it's literally a pain in the butt. A sore booty (which is likely from achy sit bones — the knobby pair of bones underneath your pelvis) from the rock-hard, too-small, or minimally padded seats that often come with nearly any stationary bike. Luckily, you don't have to put up with a bruised behind forever. You could change out the entire seat for one that's a bit plusher, but know that doing so likely voids your bike's warranty.
To make matters easier, start with strapping a bike seat cushion onto your Peloton (or any indoor bike, for that matter), which can soften the saddle and reduce the impact on your rear end. Plus, you can put these cushions on your road, folding, or mountain bike if you're planning on taking your ride into the great outdoors. (And if that still doesn't do the trick, follow this writer's lead and check out one stationary bike designed with comfort and stability in mind.)
To give your buns the support they need, shop these comfy Peloton seat cushions that have all gotten a stamp of approval from members themselves. (Don't forget to add a Peloton mat to your shopping cart, too.)
Available in hot pink, neon purple, and three other eye-popping colors, this Peloton seat cushion will make you want to try out every upbeat, 80s-themed ride (and maybe add a blacklight to your workout space). The cushion has a stretchy lycra exterior, so it easily wraps around your bike's seat and stays put no matter how many times you get out of the saddle. Plus, it's made from soft silicone gel that conforms to your butt, keeping you ache-free.
Need proof? Just look at dozens of five-star product reviews from Peloton users, including from shopper who says the bike seat cushion seriously improved their hour-long workouts. "After 45 minutes I started getting really saddle sore, and it made the last 15 minutes painful," they write. "I got the gel seat cushion cover three days ago, and it made an immediate difference. I can now ride for a full hour comfortably." (Related: The 30-Minute Stationary Bike Workout You Can Do On Your Own)
As the best-selling bike saddle on Amazon, this Peloton seat cushion has a lot to live up to. And based on its comfort-focused features and glowing reviews, it sure does. The bike accessory is made of soft gel to support your glutes, is easy to put on, and comes with a water- and dust-resistant cover to keep your saddle in mint condition.
Multiple Peloton users have gone as far as saying the cushion is a "lifesaver" for their buns, while one reviewer called out its "easy on, easy off" quality. "We recently purchased a Peloton exercise bike, and my poor bum was crying within the first two days," they write. "So I ordered this seat, based off [the] price and reviews. It's just perfect. It's easy to put on (cinch tie for tightness around the seat and actual bow tie to keep it in place), and easy for my husband to take off when it's his turn to ride. My bum doesn't hurt anymore, and I'm a happy camper." (BTW, this guide will help you build the strong butt you're after.)
If you're looking for a "set it and forget it"-style of Peloton seat cushion, turn to this option. The cushion is made from a comfy blend of silicone gel and memory foam and installs on your bike in just two easy steps. Plus, it has a non-slip bottom that prevents it from sliding around while you ride. Seriously, one Peloton member reportedly used the cushion for two-months straight and didn't need to adjust its position once.
With more than 4,300 perfect reviews, this Peloton seat cushion is sure to be a smart addition to your home gym. The cushion is a bit wider than others on the market, which will give your booty more support, and is made from a blend of conforming gel and soft foam. It's so cushy, one Amazon shopper says it significantly reduced the discomfort they felt after 30-minute rides. "Prior to buying this I had my Peloton for a month and even biking 4-5x/week I couldn't get used to the soreness of the seat," they write. "I put this on and had relief immediately from my first ride with it on." (Related: This HIIT Bike Workout Will Get Your Heart Rate Up Without Killing Your Joints)
This cushion may come from a major road bike producer, but Amazon reviewers say it works just perfectly fine on spin bikes including the Peloton model. The Peloton bike cushion is made of memory foam, which will help relieve pressure on your booty while you ride, and has a lycra cover that will prevent your sweat droplets from soaking into the seat. And when you want to take your outdoor bike for a spin with the cushion, you can take comfort in the fact that it has rear reflectors to keep you safe on busy streets.
This Peloton seat cushion may look simple, but it packs plenty of beneficial features. The accessory has multiple layers of supportive memory foam and shock-absorbing gel, as well as a layer of lycra cloth to keep the seat dry. To curb your chances of developing swass (you know, sweaty a**), the bike cushion is designed with a "breathing hole" that improves air circulation. The cushion won't slip out from underneath you when you stand up out of the saddle, either; it's equipped with anti-slip nodules and two slightly elastic straps that keep the cushion in place while you ride. And, of course, the Peloton seat cushion is so comfy, one reviewer says that "45-minute rides are no longer miserable for my body."
