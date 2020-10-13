These Sweat-Proof Earbuds with Nearly 16,000 5-Star Ratings Are 30 Percent Off for Amazon Prime Day

This is not a drill — Amazon Prime Day has arrived. The highly anticipated marathon of deals was postponed this past July due to the pandemic, but it’s back in time for you to get a jump start on your holiday shopping. For two days only, you can save big on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, and more, but only if you’re a Prime member. (Good news: If you’re not, you can sign up for a free trial.) From now through tomorrow, October 14, Prime members can shop thousands of deals from top brands and enjoy free two-day shipping on select items.
Although there's a treasure trove of discounts out there, the best deal on wireless earbuds this year belongs to the Powerbeats Pro. Beats’ standout headphones originally retail for $250, but on Prime Day they’re marked down to $175. While Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are also on sale (for $115 and $199, respectively), the Powerbeats are listed at 30 percent off, a deal even the most inexperienced shopper can’t ignore.
Buy It: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $175 (was $250), amazon.com
You can’t ~beat~ the Powerbeats Pro when it comes to wearability and performance. These sweat-proof earbuds are lightweight and last up to nine hours on a single charge, meaning your long-distance runs won’t suffer from unwelcome stretches of radio silence. With a charging case, that number increases to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the fast fuel charging technology. The Powerbeats Pro earbuds feature simple Bluetooth pairing between iOS devices that stays connected wirelessly, which translates to fewer interruptions, and is also compatible with Androids and other Bluetooth accessories.
The adjustable ear hook design is ideal for running, HIIT training, and other high-intensity workouts, plus multiple ear tips ensure you’ll have a more customized fit for greater security while you move. Plus, since they're sweat- and water-resistant, you're covered even if you're running in the extreme heat or get caught in the rain. Need an extra boost when putting in work at the gym? These buds give you the powerful, balanced audio that the Beats brand is known for while delivering booming music to keep you motivated. The unique thing about these Beats is that each side is equipped with track and volume control, giving you the freedom to listen any way you want. Play or pause music without reaching for your phone by pressing a button directly on the earbud or use Siri voice assistance for hands-free convenience. (This is all why they've been named one of the best headphones for running, according to marathoners and run coaches.)
If you're not convinced, just check out the nearly 16,000 5-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who rave over the fit of the headphones and call them "comfortable and secure." One happy user wore them while running and said: “I realized I never had to adjust them or push them back into my ear, not ONCE! I’m thinking this is too good to be true! I had forgotten I even had them on, other than the fact that I had a clean crisp bass playing in my ears.”
One reviewer wrote: "PERFECT FIT! Best gym headphones you can buy!" while another said they're "worth every penny" and the "best investment of 2020."
Take advantage of this one-time deal on the Powerbeats Pro, and check out exclusive Prime Day 2020 discounts on celebrity-approved smartwatches, too, like the Fitbit Versa 2 and Apple Watch Series 3.