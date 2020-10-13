These Sweat-Proof Earbuds with Nearly 16,000 5-Star Ratings Are 30 Percent Off for Amazon Prime Day

The adjustable ear hook design is ideal for running, HIIT training, and other high-intensity workouts, plus multiple ear tips ensure you’ll have a more customized fit for greater security while you move. Plus, since they're sweat- and water-resistant, you're covered even if you're running in the extreme heat or get caught in the rain. Need an extra boost when putting in work at the gym? These buds give you the powerful, balanced audio that the Beats brand is known for while delivering booming music to keep you motivated. The unique thing about these Beats is that each side is equipped with track and volume control, giving you the freedom to listen any way you want. Play or pause music without reaching for your phone by pressing a button directly on the earbud or use Siri voice assistance for hands-free convenience. (This is all why they've been named one of the best headphones for running, according to marathoners and run coaches.)