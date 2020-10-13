Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

They're the perfect tool for getting a peach emoji butt, and they're on sale right now for Prime Day.

The moment has arrived: Amazon Prime Day is finally here! This highly anticipated slew of sales across fashion, beauty, and more most definitely doesn’t disappoint. Some of the best deals are on fitness equipment — from sweat-proof earbuds to smartwatches — which will help you stay active even if your gym is still closed. (Just make sure to sign up for a Prime Membership if you don’t have one already, so you can take part in the massive shopping extravaganza.)

One exciting Prime Day discount is on the HPYGYN Resistance Bands Set (Buy It, $8, amazon.com), a popular piece of workout gear that’s marked down to under $10 through October 14. These glute-strengthening tools loop around your ankles or knees to increase the intensity of lower-body workouts by adding resistance. Incorporating a resistance band into moves like glute bridges, side planks, and flutter kicks can help improve your strength and stamina, while also toning your muscles and helping you work toward a peach-shaped booty.

The durable bands come in three color-coded resistance levels — light (yellow), medium (pink), and heavy (blue) — depending on how intense you want your workout to be. They’re lightweight and portable, with an included storage bag for seamless transport. The material is powder-, scent-, and latex-free, and it’s robust enough to withstand frequent use, so you never have to worry about them snapping or breaking.

Amazon shoppers love how convenient and effective the HPYGYN Resistance Bands Set is for at-home workouts during the coronavirus pandemic. A self-proclaimed “gym addict”noted that the bands are “perfect for full-body workouts” and stretch sessions.

“These have been a lifesaver during quarantine,” another happy shopper wrote. “They provide a perfect range of weighted resistance for back, chest, and arm workouts.”

Yet another perk of the HPYGYN Resistance Bands Set is its versatility. Exercise enthusiasts aren’t the only ones who can appreciate the bands; reviewers also write about how well they work for physical therapy after surgery.

“I’m recovering from surgery, so I needed to be able to use a light resistance band to start with during recovery,” a reviewer explained. “This set includes one, as well as medium and firm bands for when I’m ready to progress…I finally got what I needed with these!”