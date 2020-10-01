This Workout Gear Will Make Your Sweat Sesh *Way* More Sanitary

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The latest gear will fight off germs or prevent you from coming in contact with them in the first place. Here are the ones worth stashing in your gym bag.

Despite the thrill of jogging down the street weaving in and out of groups of pedestrians, and the sense of accomplishment you get from completing a HIIT workout in your tiny living room, sometimes, you just miss getting your sweat on at the gym.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might not feel as comfortable in the shared weight room or on the group yoga mats as you once were, even with the reduced capacity guidelines, social distancing measures, and mask mandates many gyms now abide by. That's where these pieces of sanitary workout gear come in. No one can promise they'll protect you from the coronavirus, they *can* help fight off some bacteria and common viruses — or prevent you from coming into contact with them in the first place. And every little bit counts, right?

The Larq Double-Walled Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Thanks to a rechargeable UVC light built into its cap, the Larq Bottle (Buy It, $95, olivela.com) zaps nearly 100 percent of the bacteria and viruses that can lurk if you don’t rinse your water bottle thoroughly. Plus, it’s insulated (so H20 stays cold for 24 hours) and is made of BPA-free stainless steel.

Organic Basics' SilverTech Active Pack Sports Bra and Leggings Set

This Organic Basics' activewear set (Buy It, $131, us.organicbasics.com) by Swedish tech company Polygiene is treated with silver salt, which resists germs and keep them from festering on you as you hang out post-workout. Once you start sweating, this silver fabric treatment guards against odors from bacteria and fungi, according to Polygiene. Not to mention, the set is made from seamless and stretchy recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase. (Related: How to Shop for Sustainable Activewear)

Under Armour’s UA Meridian Bike Short

When you see pieces that tout anti-odor tech (via silver or other treatments), it means those fabrics fight odor-causing microbes from embedding within the clothing. If you’re hot for shorts that stay smelling like a daisy, try Under Armour’s UA Meridian Bike Short (Buy It, $60, amazon.com). The fabric is engineered to deliver on softness and sweat-wicking capabilities, and it's still lightweight and breathable.

Corc Yoga Renew Mat

Cork is naturally antimicrobial, so do all the sweaty Ashtanga you want on Corc Yoga’s sustainable Renew Mat (Buy It, $175, corcyoga.com). The cork surface will provide just enough cushion for your Savasana, but it will also combat various bacteria as you move through the flow. Plus, its made from all-natural materials (cork and cotton) and is latex-free (FYI, most yoga mats are made with natural rubber or PVC, which contain naturally occurring or synthetic latex, respectively), making the sanitary yoga mat ideal for tree huggers and those sensitive to the material. (Looking for more eco-friendly yoga mats? Try this best seller.)

Oofos Oolala Flip-Flops

These Oofos Oolala Flip-Flops (Buy It, $43, amazon.com) have a super-cushiony footbed that supports arches and reduces strain on ankles, plus their closed-cell foam makes them bacteria-resistant. Wipe them down or toss them in a cold wash after wearing them around the locker room or in the shared showers — your wart-free feet will thank you for it.

KleenWraps

With the help of KleenWraps (Buy It, $32, kleenwraps.com), you won't need to think twice before you grab onto machine handle, barbell, or set of dumbbells in the weight room. The neon yellow adjustable Velcro straps can quickly be wrapped around any handle in the gym, so you don't have to touch a surface countless other sweaty folks already got their paws on. Not to mention, the wraps are made with antimicrobial-treated materials that reduce odors and inhibit germ growth. Just toss them in the washing machine once you're done with your workout.

No-Touch Door Opener Tool

While these no-touch keys (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) don't do anything to kill germs, they *do* keep your hands germ-free when you're opening the entrance door, gym locker, or bathroom stall or pressing elevator buttons or entryway access codes. Simply loop your finger through the opening and use the brass-plated hook to do everything your now-clean fingers used to. Just make sure to sanitize the no-touch tool itself and wash your hands after use.

Simple Satch Starter Kits

If you've ever wished you could have all your COVID-19 sanitation needs right in your pocket, Simple Satch's Starter Kits (Buy It, $50, simplesatch.com) were made for you. The sleek belt bags are stocked with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, a chic face mask, and a mask filter — and there's still enough room to stash your headphones and other gym essentials. It even features a rubber port where antibacterial wipes can quickly be pulled out. Since the bag can be worn around your hips or chest, it will stay out of the way no matter what workout you're tackling.

Silicone Face Mask Storage Case

