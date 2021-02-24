In one video that got more than 800,000 views, TikTok user @alainas.wl.journey showed off her purchase of the Mige Tec Smart Hula Hoop (Buy It, $37, was $43, amazon.com), and while she said it was a bit complicated to put together without included instructions, she soon started to love it. In another video, she demonstrated how it works: The hula hoop is clipped onto your waist like a belt (and can be adjusted for different waist sizes, up to about 50 inches), and the attached weighted gravity ball is spun around it. Then, you keep the momentum going by moving your hips in a typical hula-hoop motion.