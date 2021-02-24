Figuring out the best home workout for your own preferences, space, and goals often requires a bit of creativity, which has led many — including TikTok users — to think back on fond childhood activities (hey, mini trampolines) when revamping their fitness routines. Smart hula hoops are the latest craze taking over the Gen Z app, with users saying the unconventional device makes for a fun, nostalgic cardio workout.
In one video that got more than 800,000 views, TikTok user @alainas.wl.journey showed off her purchase of the Mige Tec Smart Hula Hoop (Buy It, $37, was $43, amazon.com), and while she said it was a bit complicated to put together without included instructions, she soon started to love it. In another video, she demonstrated how it works: The hula hoop is clipped onto your waist like a belt (and can be adjusted for different waist sizes, up to about 50 inches), and the attached weighted gravity ball is spun around it. Then, you keep the momentum going by moving your hips in a typical hula-hoop motion.
Ever since smart hula hoops started going viral on TikTok, retailers like Amazon haven't been able to keep them in stock online. However, Mige Tec's option is still available for purchase at under $40, which is a total steal for a smart fitness gadget. Not to mention, it's accumulated many positive testimonials from shoppers. (Related: Should You Give Up Your Gym or ClassPass Membership for a "Smart" Machine?)
"This Smart Hula Hoop, uses a weighted hammer, centrifugal force, and magnetic massage to create the ultimate hula hooping experience... unlike any you've ever had before," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Thirty minutes of hula can not only be a great exercise for your waist, legs, and buttocks, but you will be lunging into the aerobic area too. It's fun but hard work at the same time."
Buy It: Mige Tec Smart Hula Hoop, $40,
$43, amazon.com
TikTok user @mariarmasaidyliegh also posted several videos exercising with a similar smart hula hoop; her most popular clip racked up 3.2 million views. TikTok user @birdiebotts also demonstrated how she uses her smart hula hoop, saying that she works out with it for 30 minutes a day and finds that it's a fun way to get in some cardio. Another perk worth noting: Amazon shoppers add that it helps them to engage their core.
Smart hula hoops may be a new, trendy piece of workout equipment, but TikTok users and Amazon shoppers alike are happy with the unconventional workout they provide. The only downside to the trend? Because of its popularity, the Mige Tec Smart Hula Hoop is currently low in stock. But there are other options to shop on the site, such as the Surcult Smart Hoola Hoop (Buy It, $47, amazon.com), the Ouseon Smart Hula Hoop (Buy It, $70, amazon.com), and the LWJ Hula Hoop (Buy It, $55, amazon.com). And if you prefer a more traditional weighted hula hoop, check out this top-rated option for just $33.
If you're looking to add a bit of whimsy to your at-home workout routine, Mige Tec's Smart Hula Hoop may just become your new favorite piece of equipment!