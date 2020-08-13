This Jennifer Aniston-Loved Brand Makes Breathable Face Masks That Won't Smell When You Sweat

First launched on July 30, the triple-layered mask is made from a super soft Oeko-tex certified microfiber. (Translation: It’s free of any harsh chemicals and safe for humans). It’s not only washable and reusable, but also features four-way stretch that ensures the mask properly fits your face. Plus, it has adjustable ear straps and a bendable nose wire that allow you to personalize the fit and prevent uncomfortable chafing against the skin. (You can also try this $14 face balm developed to prevent face mask irritation.)