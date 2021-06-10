This $6 Compression Sleeve Helps Me Run with Less Pain After Multiple Surgeries

When I first put it on, the sleeve felt surprisingly comfortable. I followed the sizing directions UFlex Athletics provides in its Amazon description, measuring the circumference of my thigh about four inches above my knee, and was thrilled to see that it fit and didn't squeeze my skin in an awkward or uncomfortable way. I went for a run that day and had less than half the amount of swelling afterwards than I usually do. Then I went for another the following day - something I've never been able to do. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)