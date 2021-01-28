This Massage Gun Is the Only Thing That Relieves My Muscle Pain

About seven years ago, I tore the labrum in my left hip due to a dance injury (ballet is not for the faint of heart). After years of physical therapy, I finally decided to have surgery to reshape my injured hip joints and repair the tear. While pain is something I can usually tolerate, the muscle tension in my hip can be severe, even now, 18 months post-surgery. My at-home treatments include the typical over-the-counter pain relievers, icing, foam rolling, stretching, and repeating my physical therapy exercises. But the one thing that's been a total pain relief game-changer above all else is my trusty handheld massage gun.