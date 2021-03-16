I Can’t Go a Day Without Using This Massage Gun — and It’s On Sale at Amazon

If you suffer from post-workout aches and pains, a good recovery routine is invaluable. Stretching, icing, and foam rolling are essential, but many people get the most effective muscle relief from massages. If you don't want to shell out a lot of money for a deep-tissue massage or just aren't ready to be in that close of contact with another human being (valid!), a handheld massage gun you can use at home is a worthy alternative.
I'm currently obsessed with the Vybe Pro Percussion Massage Gun (Buy It, $140, was $198, amazon.com) that relieves my chronic muscle pain and tight knots. In 2019, I got hip surgery due to a labral tear from a ballet injury. I'm now able to work out again, but my hip flares up with tight knots on a regular basis — and the Vybe Pro Percussion Massage Gun is the only thing that relieves the tension.
It uses pulsating percussion that provides 1,800 to 3,400 strokes or beats per minute, depending on the speed you choose. Since it's designed as a percussion massager instead of a vibrating model, it's able to get deep into the muscle tissue to reduce pain and stiffness by applying targeted pressure on those knots thanks to various changeable heads. It has nine different speed settings and comes with eight attachments (five plastic and three metal) that target certain muscle groups. Try the round ball-like attachment for hamstrings, quads, and glutes, the Y-shaped wedge band for your back and neck, and one of the more pointed options for tight knots and muscle cramps. (Related: The Best Massage Gun for Post-Workout Recovery, According to Trainers, Athletes, and Medical Professionals)
Along with my favorite knot-blasting attachments, I love that the massager is quiet, has a three-hour battery life, and — unlike bulk foam rollers — is easy to bring while traveling. It also comes with a carrying case that easily fits into my gym bag or carry-on.
I started out with the Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun (Buy It, $170, amazon.com), a more basic Vybe model that also performs well. I found the Premium version to be a little easier to control than the Pro given that it has an extended handle for a two-handed grip, however, the Pro offers more speed settings and attachments, and it's more powerful overall. Both are equally quiet and provide immediate pain relief, but the Vybe Pro Percussion Massage Gun has officially become the one piece of recovery equipment I can't live without.
Buy It: Vybe Pro Percussion Massage Gun, $140 with coupon (was $198), amazon.com
Plus, it has more than 2,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's helped them with chronic pain, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, and post-workout muscle tension.
One wrote, "I use this product a lot for my sciatica. I use it on my lower back, lower leg, and foot to provide immediate relief for when I need a little help to take the edge off. In my opinion, it is definitely a great supplement to any recovery program. I use it about 20 minutes a day on days when I need something extra, and this gadget seems to do the trick for me. Its power is formidable and the attachments it comes with provide a great variety of ways of targeting your muscles. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to incorporate it into their healing process. "
"I had chronic neck and shoulder pain arising from tension and inflammation due to stress for at least the last two years," another reviewer wrote. "I tried deep-tissue massage therapy, but that was costly as well as temporary relief. When I combined stretching and the Vybe Pro, I experienced longer and more comprehensive pain relief in my neck and shoulders. The tightness of the muscles has released, and my mobility and range of motion have increased substantially. I didn't realize just how debilitated I was with the pain I was experiencing until I started using the Vybe Pro daily for about a week. The best part, I can treat myself and not have to rely on someone else having time to help me. "
Best news: The Vybe Pro Massage Gun is currently $58 off with a coupon button (find it near where the cost is shown) applied at checkout. That means you can shop my favorite at-home pain reliever for just $140 right now on Amazon.