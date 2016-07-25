The Best Exercise Bikes to Deliver a Killer Workout At Home
The Best Exercise Bike Overall: The Peloton Bike
If you're looking to recreate the studio experience at home, the Peloton Bike was made for you. The high-tech bike comes loaded with a tablet that streams live Peloton classes from around the globe that you can also save and watch later, which means you can take as many classes as you want, whenever they fit in your schedule. This best exercise bike and $39 monthly subscription are pricey, but it's a win-win if you plan to use it on the regular or if you can split costs with your cycling-loving roomie or boyfriend. (Plus, there's a free 30-day home trial.)
The Best Exercise Bike for the Home Office: LifeSpan C3-DT5 Bike Desk
Don't let a busy day at work keep you from getting in your workout ever again. LifeSpan's desktop bike brings the cardio equipment straight to your office. And when you're ready to take a break from pedaling, slide the bike away and use it as a stand-up desk. You'll be the most efficient employee ever. (Think this is inventive? Wait until you see these pieces of at-home workout equipment straight from the future.)
The Best Exercise Bike for Your Wallet: Marcy Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike with Pulse Monitor
The Marcy Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike lets you score a cycling workout for less than 200 bucks. Track everything from your time in the seat to the number of calories you burn, and then wheel it away for easy storage.
Best Exercise Bike For the Spin-Obsessed: Schwinn IC4 Bike
If you're a spin class fanatic, this best exercise bike from Schwinn is about to make your life *much* easier. The classic ride is almost exactly like the bike at the studio. Set the bike up in your own home or apartment and forget about fighting other riders for dibs on the first post-workout shower. (Bonus: Taking the workout home lets you avoid the 10 people you love to hate in spin class.)
The Best Exercise Bike for Virtual Traveling: NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
Just like the bicycle you have in your garage, this high-tech NordicTrack bike can take you on an outdoor adventure. The bike's touchscreen is linked with Google maps, so you can virtually traverse trails around the world, and the bike can incline and decline to make climbing up and over hills much more realistic–and just as grueling. To top off the list of qualities that make this the best exercise bike, you can watch livestream classes in which real trainers will change up your resistance to give you the best workout.
Best Exercise Bike for High-Tech Cycling: Echelon Smart Connect EX1 Bike
If you're looking for a high-tech bike without the exponential price tag, turn to Echelon. The best exercise bike has clip-in pedals so your feet stay put and ergonomic bars for optimum comfort. And with the $39 monthly membership, you'll unlock access to on-demand and live classes, during which you'll be able to see how you stack up against the competition with a live leaderboard. (Don't forget to grab these cycling shoes before you saddle up.)
The Best Exercise Bike for the Whole Family: Schwinn 170 Upright Exercise Bike
With four separate user profiles and an easily adjustable seat, the Schwinn 170 Upright bike is ideal for spin-loving families. Plus, this best exercise bike offers Bluetooth connectivity so you can sync your workout results with your phone's health apps.
The Best Exercise Bike for the Money: Bowflex C6 Bike
If you want the Peloton experience without coughing up half your savings, the Bowflex C6 is the best exercise bike for you. This stationary bike can connect with the Peloton, Zwift, and Explore the World apps and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor so you can get the most out of your workout. Thanks to the 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels, you can slowly ramp up your ride's difficulty level too.
The Best Exercise Bike for Sweaty Cyclers: Marcy Deluxe Air Fan Bike
Two big benefits of this Marcy air-fan bike: It'll automatically add resistance as you pedal faster, and the fan will speed up at the same time to keep you cool. Sweaty problems, solved.
The Best Exercise Bike to Match Your Décor: Soozier Upright Stationary Exercise Cycling Bike
If you've never met a yellow bike you didn't like (shout out to SoulCycle), then you'll love this find. This best exercise bike from Soozier will bring that cheerful vibe into your home. Plus, it comes with an LCD display so you can track your distance, speed, time, and calories burned.
The Best Exercise Bike for Binge-Watching: Gold's Gym Cycle Trainer 400 Ri Exercise Bike
Need a "House Hunters International" marathon to take your mind off of the burn? No judgment here. This Gold's Gym best exercise bike has a tablet holder so you can watch whatever it takes to get you through the workout. You can also lean on the bike's eight-week workout program designed by real trainers for that extra push.
The Best Exercise Bike to Brighten Up the Space: Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Magnetic Recumbent Bike
PSA: Fitness equipment does not need to be black and bulky to help you meet your health goals. A prime example: This pink recumbent bike. This best exercise bike is easy on the eyes yet has everything you need for a heart-pumping workout.
The Best Exercise Bike for Small Living Spaces: Exerpeutic 400XL Folding Recumbent Bike
Urban dwellers, rejoice! This folding Exerpeutic bike is the answer for anyone who's tight on space. It folds down to half its size so you can easily slide it into your closet in between workout sessions.