If you're looking to recreate the studio experience at home, the Peloton Bike was made for you. The high-tech bike comes loaded with a tablet that streams live Peloton classes from around the globe that you can also save and watch later, which means you can take as many classes as you want, whenever they fit in your schedule. This best exercise bike and $39 monthly subscription are pricey, but it's a win-win if you plan to use it on the regular or if you can split costs with your cycling-loving roomie or boyfriend. (Plus, there's a free 30-day home trial.)