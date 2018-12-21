Affordable Home Gym Equipment to Complete Any At-Home Workout
Sliders: Autumn Calabrese's 20-Minute Total-Body Workout
Trainer Autumn Calabrese, creator of the 21 Day Fix and 80 Day Obsession, has a full-body slider workout that'll hit your whole body in just 20 minutes. Grab a pair of sliders and hit your carpet to feel the glorious burn. (Pro tip: You can also do these moves while wearing socks on a smooth floor.)
Your workout: 20-Minute Slider Workout
Your equipment: Super Sliders ($5, walmart.com)
Resistance Tube: Brynn Jinnett’s Resistance Tube Burnout
Got another 20 minutes? Cue up this upper-body workout from Brynn Jinnett—the founder of the Refine Method studio in New York City and fitness tech company Mirror—and your arms will be feeling like noodles in no time. It's proof that all you need at home is a resistance tube, not a whole weight rack, to get a good upper-body pump.
Your workout: Brynn Jinnett’s Resistance Tube Burnout
Your equipment: CanDo 36” Resistance Tube Set with Handles ($36, walmart.com)
Resistance Band: Ballet-Inspired Strength Workout
Pulse your way to ballerina-level strength with this 20-minute full-body workout from trainer Rachel Piskin, cofounder of ChaiseFitness. It uses just your bodyweight and a 60-inch resistance band (yes, that's different from resistance tubing) and will help you perfect your posture and plié squats and build a rock-solid core.
Your workout: 20-Minute Ballet-Inspired Workout
Your equipment: Black Mountain Products Exercise Band Set ($16, walmart.com)
Mini Band: LIT Method Mini Band Butt Workout
True, lifting heavy weights is really good for you—but you can get a surprisingly intense butt workout with just a tiny resistance band. This workout, courtesy of Taylor Gainor (cofounder of the LIT Method, a Los Angeles–based low-impact workout studio) is perfect proof. Pick a resistance band level that'll challenge you, and get to it.
Your workout: LIT Method Mini Band Butt Workout
Your equipment: BalanceFrom Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Set of 7 ($12, walmart.com)
Yoga Mat: Beginner Yoga Flow
Whether you're a beginner yogi or just want to build a more solid yoga foundation, this Vinyasa flow for beginners from yoga Instagrammer Sjana Elise Earp (@sjanaelise) will make a perfect addition to your practice. Unroll your mat and enjoy the ~flow~.
Your workout: Vinyasa Yoga Flow for Beginners
Your equipment: Gaiam Print Yoga Mat (from $18, walmart.com)
Kettlebells: Kettlebell Cardio Workout
Invest in a small set of kettlebells and you'll have everything you need to build strength and score an heart-rate-revving cardio workout. This one, designed by Lacee Lazoff, a StrongFirst level one kettlebell instructor and trainer at Performix House, counts as both.
Your workout: Kettlebell Cardio Workout
Your equipment: FitnessGear 23-Pound Kettlebell Set ($114, dickssportinggoods.com)
Dumbbell: Total-Body Single-Dumbbell Strength Workout
Yep, you can actually buy single dumbbells—and when you're trying to do a heavy-weight workout at home, that might just be the smartest strategy. Grab one heavy dumbbell and try this challenging workout from trainer extraordinaire Jen Widerstrom. (Then read her tips on how to get a solid strength workout without spending hours in the gym.)
Your workout: Single-Dumbbell Strength Workout
Your equipment:CAP Barbell 8-Pound Rubber Cast Iron Dumbbells ($15, walmart.com)
Light Dumbbells: Strength Training Workout for Beginners
Not ready for the big guns yet? No shame. Lifting lighter weights with spot-on form is *always* better than banging out messy reps with heavy ones. This beginner-friendly strength training workout will build a solid foundation for tackling all your workouts—weight training or otherwise.
Your workout: Strength Training Workout for Beginners
Your equipment: Weider Power Dumbbell Set ($35, walmart.com)
Jump Rope: 20-Minute HIIT Jump Rope Workout
Jump roping isn't just for kids: Grab a new jump rope and make this calorie-torching exercise part of your regular routine, and you're guaranteed to see results. Follow along with Peloton instructor and Nike master trainer Rebecca Kennedy for a creative HIIT jump rope workout that's, yes, more than just jumping.
Your workout: 20-Minute Jump Rope HIIT
Your equipment: Tone Fitness Adjustable Weighted Jump Rope ($10,walmart.com)
Foam Roller: Bodyweight Foam Roller Workout
Foam rollers are typically used to massage your muscles and aid in recovery—but you can also use them in your workout in creative ways. This workout, designed by Jordan Metzl, M.D., a sports medicine doctor at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, combines compound bodyweight movements with foam rolling to activate and relax your muscles.
Your workout: Bodyweight Foam Roller Workout
Your equipment: TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller ($35, walmart.com)
Exercise Workout Dice: Full-Body Circuit Training
No one likes a workout that's *super* repetitive, and thankfully, these dice are here to keep you on your toes. Combine the neon SPRI exercise dice with the brand's flat bands, resistance tube, and gliding core discs to create an unpredictable full-body workout of push-ups, lunges, crunches, jumping jacks, and squats. If you'd prefer an advanced workout, ditch the exercise die and steal some moves from this circuit training guide.
Your workout: Full-body circuit training
Your equipment: SPRI Exercise Workout Dice $7, walmart.com), SPRI Ultimate Booty Sculpt Kit ($20, walmart.com)