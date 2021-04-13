Lululemon's Newest Yoga Mat Sold Out In Just 2 Weeks — But Now It's Back

The biggest selling point, of course, is the mat’s 3D circles. Frankly, I thought this feature would be simply a flashy, impractical addition, but they've became shockingly helpful for me to make sure I have my hands and feet in the right spots and to assure my alignment is correct. I start off by placing my hands in the middle of the top two circles, and my body height allows my toes to reach to the outer circle of the back two rings, setting up my standard downward dog pose. This way, I know to come back to this exact setting throughout my practice and I know exactly where to place my hands and feet to achieve the correct plank pose (without my feet being too far back to possibly to hurt my lower back). It’s particularly nice to have these 3D circles guiding me for poses including bird dog crunches, dolphin plank, and plank-to-ankle taps, where it’s important to keep my alignment consistent.