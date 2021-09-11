These Gorgeous Yoga Mat Holders Double as Home Décor
Few things cramp your style more than your sweat-stained, grimy yoga mat slowly unfurling from its tight roll in the corner of the room. And this unstoppable unfolding also means that the dirt, perspiration, and germs glued to it are now rubbing up against your freshly cleaned floor. The result: A situation that would most definitely make Raven Baxter call you "ya nasty."
But thanks to one Mache's seriously chic and equally convenient yoga mat holders, you won't have to put up with the grody vibe killer any longer. Unlike other yoga mat storage solutions, which often need to be mounted to the wall (a big no-no for renters), the brand's lightweight Yoga Mat Tubes (Buy It, $98, verishop.com) sit directly on the floor and keep your mat rolled tightly and upright when you're not flowing through a vinyasa class. To keep any sweat smells from building up — you know, like the permanent stench in your gym bag — the handcrafted tubes have a wooden base equipped with an "air hole" that allows your mat to breathe. (Related: This Yoga Teacher Shared a Brilliant Trick for Keeping Your Mat Clean)
Buy It: Mache Homi Yoga Mat Tube in Hatch White, $98, verishop.com
Even yogis who are tight on space can find enough room to squeeze in the yoga mat holder. The tube isn't much bigger than a yoga mat itself, standing at 22 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide, so it can easily be tucked in the corner next to your couch, TV stand, or inside your closet if need be. (And if you do want to save floor space and mount it to the wall, that's totally an option, too.)
To keep your props organized — and ensure they're no longer a tripping hazard after you finish a living-room practice — fasten one of Mache's Homi Tube Block Stands (Buy It, $98, etsy.com) to the bottom of your tube. The durable steel frame lifts the tube up an extra 11 inches and acts as a holder for your 3- and 4-inch yoga blocks, books, straps, and more. As a result, you won't have to pause your virtual class to rummage through the closet to find your props, ruining your zen state.
Buy It: Mache Homi Tube Yoga Block Stand, $98, etsy.com
Since the yoga mat holders are available in dozens of patterns and colors, you're sure to find one that fits your home's aesthetic, whether it be mid-century modern, Scandinavian, or farmhouse. Plus, the tubes are made from eco-friendly materials such as recycled wood pulp and recycled, biodegradable paper, so you can feel good about your purchase and give your space the HGTV-level upgrade it so desperately needs. (Related: This Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat Can Handle Your Sweatiest Downward Dog)
Buy It: Mache Homi Yoga Mat Tube in Agate Stack, $108, verishop.com
Of course, $98 is no small chunk of change to drop on a yoga mat holder. But if a beautiful storage accessory helps you cut the clutter, contain the grime, and finally feel at peace in your yoga space — whether it be your bedroom, garage, or legit studio — then it's well worth the price tag.