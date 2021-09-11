These Gorgeous Yoga Mat Holders Double as Home Décor

Even yogis who are tight on space can find enough room to squeeze in the yoga mat holder. The tube isn't much bigger than a yoga mat itself, standing at 22 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide, so it can easily be tucked in the corner next to your couch, TV stand, or inside your closet if need be. (And if you do want to save floor space and mount it to the wall, that's totally an option, too.)