These TikTok-Approved Roller Skate Sneakers Are a '90s Kid Dream
If you've spent some time on TikTok over the past year, you've probably noticed the resurgence of a very '80s activity: Everybody from trendy teenagers to celebrities such as Ashley Graham started roller skating. This boom in popularity made it challenging to snap up a pair of skates, as many styles consistently sold out. The good news? Roller skating is still just as popular for summer 2021, and it's now easier to find an in-stock pair of skates that you can have fun with.
While plenty of roller skating enthusiasts have gravitated towards traditional, boot-shaped skates, some TikTokers have leaned towards another '90s-inspired style: chunky dad sneakers that come equipped with pop-out wheels, like MLyzhe's roller shoes (Buy It, from $98, amazon.com). TikTok user @tess_bp showed off a similar pair of roller skates in a TikTok that received over 4.1 million likes, and another user going by @makonthemoon flaunted their pair of sneaker skates in a video with 4.5 million views.
So what makes the skates so special? They look like normal white sneakers, until the wearer taps a button at the back of the shoe, ejecting a set of wheels from the sole. The concept is similar to Heelys — the wheeled sneakers that were once coveted by many '90s kids (and are, BTW, still available for purchase) — but because they feature four wheels, as opposed to Heelys's single wheel, they're more functional for true roller skating. (Related: The 8 Best Roller Skates to Channel Your Inner TikTok Skating Goddess)
Buy It: MLyzhe Deformation Roller Shoes, from $98, amazon.com
Amazon reviewers are impressed by the quality of the roller skate sneakers, awarding them more than 400 five-star ratings. Customers note that they're ″surprisingly comfortable″ and ″well made,″ but to order a half size up from your usual, since they tend to run small. The only drawback? Shoppers point out that they won't give you the exact same experience as a traditional pair of skates. "[The wheels] pop out and push in nicely. Obviously they aren't the same as regular roller skates [as] the wheels are smaller," one wrote. "It's so great to be able to just walk and then decide that you want to roller skate [by] just kicking a button. They're so cool — I've gotten so many compliments and I've only had them for two days."
While the shoes can be worn as normal sneakers, it's important to take some safety precautions. Specifically, you'll want to avoid wearing them on uneven surfaces to prevent the wheels from unintentionally ejecting or folding inwards. Because the shoes don't have a front stopper like traditional roller skates, you may also want to practice skating slowly in them before increasing your speed. And since they don't have the large wheels and ankle support typical of more traditional options, they may not be the best choice for people who want to attempt roller skating tricks — but for the casual skater, they're a great option. (Related: How Quarantine Helped Me Rediscover My Passion for Skating)
It's not too late to join in on the roller skating trend, and with these roller skate sneakers, you can glide right along. But hurry and add them to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP — if history is any indication, these TikTok-approved skates are bound to sell out.