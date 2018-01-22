The Best Recovery Tools for When Your Muscles Are Sore AF

If you’ve ever been to see a chiropractor or physical therapist you know the power of e-stim, or electronic stimulation, to help loosen your tight muscles. But when you eventually recover and phase out of PT, you find yourself thinking of an excuse to go back just for the soothing effects of the e-stim. (Too bad spas don’t offer this as a service, right?) Well, now you can take the power of e-stim with you just about anywhere thanks to Powerdot. The on-the-go muscle stimulation system is connected to your smartphone via an app that allows your muscles to loosen and recover with no foam rolling required.