I Have Plantar Fasciitis, and I Swear By These Comfy, Supportive Insoles

Once my pain level reached a point I could no longer ignore, I met with a podiatrist. At my appointment, my doctor tucked my left foot in an air brace that I would wear faithfully with sneakers for six weeks. The purpose of the brace was to provide proper support to my foot, particularly my arch, in order to remove the strain and pressure from my heel and toes. At my follow up visit, my podiatrist announced I was officially cleared to free my foot from its brace. As thrilled as I was to have made progress, I was also terrified to again find myself in discomfort. But, my doctor had a plan — I'd give one of the best inserts for plantar fasciitis a shot.