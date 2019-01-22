Running Gloves That Will Keep You Warm During Even the Chillest Miles

By Emily Abbate
January 22, 2019
The last thing you need to worry about mid-stride is numb fingers. Keep your hands protected and your mind focused on your stride with these picks for the best running gloves.
Athleta Lightweight Run Glove

Athleta
Buy it, $26

Take a little style risk with these camouflage floral-print running gloves, complete with a sneaky pocket at the cuff to stash your keys.

Under Armour Storm Fleece Gloves

Lord & Taylor
Buy it, $40

On the mornings when you crave a sweat but the cold is next-level, these are your BFF. This pair from Under Armour is thicker than your standard running gloves—they're made with performance fleece and really built with your workout in mind.

Karrimor Running Gloves

Eastern Mountain Sport
Buy it, $8

With reflective detailing that will get you noticed during the low-light miles in the early morning, this option's a no-brainer for the price point.

The North Face ETIP Gloves

Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy it, $45

Take as many sweaty selfies and Instagram stories as you want with these touchscreen running gloves from The North Face. With four-way stretch and a silicone gripper palm, they may as well be a second skin.

L.L.Bean PrimaLoft Therma-Stretch Fleece Gloves

L.L.Bean
Buy it, $30

Made with a breathable, moisture-wicking PrimaLoft fleece, this soft L.L.Bean favorite seals out the cold. These are also ideal for ski days—the perfect under-layer for a bulkier set when the wind's really picking up on the mountain.

Nike Therma-Fit Elite 2.0 Run Gloves

Amazon
Buy it, $25

For when you aren't the only thing running (we're talking about your nose, duh), this lightweight, warm pair of running gloves from Nike has a nose wipe at the thumb. #Convenient.

New Balance Lightweight Running Gloves

Amazon
Buy it, $15

This New Balance pick is simple, yet super functional. With grip on the palms, touchscreen-friendly finger pads, and a lightweight design, they're perfect for the runner who wants protection without fuss.

RYU Respect Gloves

RYU
Buy it, $45

Knit with merino wool, these über-soft gloves are so cozy, you won't want to take them off once your run is done. The rib finish at the cuff is a nice touch, too.

