"The Oculus 2 is at the tip-top of my wishlist this year. Actually it IS my wishlist. It has everything I want: an activity to keep me busy at home, adventure to keep me inspired beyond the four walls I stay in 99% of the time lately, and it just seems fun AF. The brand new VR system out from Facebook is wireless, lightweight, and the first stand-alone VR product, meaning you don’t need a PC and can take it ~virtually~ anywhere. The system is pre-loaded with awesome fitness workouts, including Dance Central (a way cooler version of DDR with popular dance music) and Supernatural, which features a trainer and has you take your PT sessions in surreal environments, like the top of a mountain in a blizzard (say whattt!?).

Beyond just training, I’m looking into the active games they have like Top Golf and The Climb, which allows you to rock climb in the Alps, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. All the adventures? Zero travel time? I’m so in." —Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager