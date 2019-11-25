What Shape Editors Are Buying This Holiday Season
Kilian Roses On Ice
"It’s no surprise that renowned perfumer Kilian Hennessy, heir to the renowned French cognac brand with the same moniker, decided to base his latest collection on his heritage. Aptly named The Liquors, the two newest scents in Kilian’s covetable lineup do not disappoint. Like all of his creations, they’re both rich, subtle, dizzying and memorable all at once. My favorite of the two, however, is the Roses on Ice. Gin, roses, juniper berries and cucumber — it’s really hard to imagine a sexier combination. This holiday, and probably the next, I’ll be gifting this cocktail to myself and others." —Sade Strehlke, site director
Urban Outfitters Disposable Camera
"The other day, I had a laugh when my Gen Z sister told me about disposable cameras as if they’re a new invention. Since I now know they’re trendy, I bought her this one from Urban Outfitters for a fun stocking stuffer. I went with a cherry pattern, but it comes in a few other cute designs. I love the thought of her eagerly anticipating her prints, even though everyone has a camera-equipped smartphone nowadays." —Renee Cherry, staff writer
Cotopaxi Solazo Down Jacket
"I love Cotopaxi's signature colorful designs — and own everything from the brand's breathable face masks to its cozy outerlayers to its take-anywhere backpack. So, it may come as no surprise that I'm gifting this colorblocked down jacket to my bestie (shh!) for the holidays. It's stuffed with responsibly-sourced down insulation and the fabric is treated with a water-repellent finish for added protection from wet weather and light snow. It's the perfect warm yet lightweight zip-up, and she can wear it for chilly nights on her porch or while walking her dog. Plus, my BFF loves supporting companies that give back, and Cotopaxi hits that mark, too: It's a certified B Corporation and puts 1 percent of its revenue toward addressing poverty and supporting community development. Cute, sustainable, and charitable? Check!" —Susan Brickell, senior editor
Satisfyer Pro 2
"I’ve come to accept my new role in friend groups (and even family) as 'The Orgasm Fairy.' Meaning, my new favorite thing is to give everyone I know a sex toy (Oprah style: “You get an orgasm, you get an orgasm, you get an orgasm!”). There are so many great toys out there, but I wholeheartedly believe that any clit-suction style toy is guaranteed to be a big W (err, O) for anyone with a vulva. Enter, the Satisfyer Pro 2. On sale for just $33, it’s the perfect gift-swap price, and has eared glowing reviews from more than 22,000 (!!!) people on Amazon." —Lauren Mazzo, web editor
Homesick New York City Candle
"What started out solely as a gift for my sister — the ‘New York City’ candle as a little piece of home while she studies (endlessly) in medical school — quickly turned into a gift for, well, everyone on my list. ‘Ski Trip’ for my parents, ‘Latkes and Lights’ for my grandparents, ‘Book Club’ for my boyfriend’s mom, ‘Summer Camp’ for my childhood (and, duh, summer camp) BFF… the list — and memory-triggering scent options — go on. Ranging from the nostalgic (i.e. ‘Grandma’s Kitchen’) to the commemorative (i.e. ‘New Home’), these hand-poured presents are equal parts thoughtful, joyful, and useful — not to mention, made by a small business." —Elizabeth Bacharach, associate editor
Hart Jewelry Custom Charm Necklace
"In a time when everyone’s 'real' clothes have been mostly hanging undisturbed in the closet, it can feel good to add a little personalized flair to even just a ribbed loungewear set or jeans and a sweater. I wear my own charm necklace from Hart Jewelry nearly every other day and know my best friend, who recently became a mom, would love one with her son’s initials, too." —Alyssa Sparacino, digital deputy editor
Warby Parker Whalen
"I’ve been toying with the idea of purchasing blue light glasses for a while now, hoping they’d ease the eye strain and headaches I get from staring at a computer screen all day long. The problem: I hadn’t found a pair that were both functional and looked stylish enough to wear in front of co-workers once WFH life comes to an end. But then I stumbled across these adorable Warby Parker ones, and I immediately texted the link to my mom and asked for them to be my Christmas present. When I virtually tried them on through Warby Parker’s app, I knew they’d be a perfect fit for me. Let’s hope they alleviate some of my pain, too!" —Megan Falk, editorial assistant
Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell Set
"I’ve been itching to get a pair of adjustable dumbbells for my home workouts since the pandemic started, but they’re constantly going out of stock or, in my opinion, way too expensive. This set is actually affordable, the dumbbells aren’t too big and bulky for the workouts I want to do, and they're compact enough to be stowed under my bed or in my closet — perfect for someone in a tiny Brooklyn apartment such as myself." —Allie Strickler, news editor
Under Armour UA Meridian Infuse 7/8 Leggings
"This year, I’m gifting what every fit girl really needs: another pair of black leggings. These Under Armour tights are compressive, squat-proof, and have a comfy high waist, making them ideal for any HIIT workout or yoga flow I put them through. Plus, they are the perfect active or lounge legging for the winter season, since the fabric has a moisturizing effect, since it features a neat technology that actually helps rehydrate dry skin as you wear them. Not to mention, they are the latest innovation from the meridian legging, which is my favorite legging of all time— yes, really. This legging is the perfect gift to give your active workout buddy or gift yourself, because you can never have too many black leggings." —Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager
Olive and June The Pedi System
"My obsession with all things Olive and June is very much alive and very much well, so of course the first item on my holiday wish list is its recently-launched Pedi System. Now, I’ve already waxed poetic about the magic that is the brand's Super Glosy Top Coat, so I’ll make this brief: O+J’s Pedi System is a stroke of pure genius. It’s essentially everything you need for an at-home pedicure — 11 tools, one top coat, and one nail polish of your choosing — all tucked neatly inside the Posey, O+J’s foot rest for ideal pedi positioning. BRB while I spend the rest of my winter indoors, developing what I’ll surely tell myself are salon-worthy skills." —Elizabeth Bacharach, associate editor
Priority Bicycles Classic Plus Gotham Edition
"Real talk: I haven't owned a bike since quite possibly high school, and have always just taken advantage of New York's Citi Bike rentals. But ever since the pandemic happened, I've wanted to invest in my own to expand my cardio workouts, not feel trapped in the city, and avoid public transportation — now and for the eventual return to office. I've had my eye on a Priority bike for a while now, and thinking this perfect-for-commuters Gotham Edition might be the one, since it's meant to be comfy, stylish, and, most importantly, lightweight (just 26 pounds!), so I can easily carry it up the stairs of any walk-up building." —Susan Brickell, senior editor
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Snap Button Jacket
"During quarantine, I’ve become a creature of habit — and mainly in regard to my outfit choices. I wear the same cozy loungewear all day, the same “walking outside” outfit for anytime I leave the apartment, and the same “pajama sweats” to denote the passing of the workday into the evening. (Come on, I know you can relate!) This jacket has become my go-to cool-weather piece: I toss it on when I have a video meeting and don’t want to put on a “real” shirt, I wear it to go to my corner bodega and grab lunch or for a midday walk, and I don it as a warm layer for hikes just outside NYC. And pro tip: The chest pocket is perfect for holding your face mask. I’m planning to give one to everyone who’s complimented me on it (which is a lot of people)." —Lauren Mazzo, web editor
Baublebar Twisted Metal Apple Watch Band
"I recently started wearing my Apple Watch Series 5 a lot more often — I find it hard to commit to a wearable — and love the sport band it came with, but am looking for an option that’s a little more everyday for those times I do put on regular clothes (hey, it’s 2020). I love this chunky link look from Baublebar for a casual-dressy vibe that goes with anything, and might just have to treat myself this holiday season." —Alyssa Sparacino, digital deputy editor
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
"The Oculus 2 is at the tip-top of my wishlist this year. Actually it IS my wishlist. It has everything I want: an activity to keep me busy at home, adventure to keep me inspired beyond the four walls I stay in 99% of the time lately, and it just seems fun AF. The brand new VR system out from Facebook is wireless, lightweight, and the first stand-alone VR product, meaning you don’t need a PC and can take it ~virtually~ anywhere. The system is pre-loaded with awesome fitness workouts, including Dance Central (a way cooler version of DDR with popular dance music) and Supernatural, which features a trainer and has you take your PT sessions in surreal environments, like the top of a mountain in a blizzard (say whattt!?).
Beyond just training, I’m looking into the active games they have like Top Golf and The Climb, which allows you to rock climb in the Alps, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. All the adventures? Zero travel time? I’m so in." —Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager