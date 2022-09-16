Amazon's Best-Selling Knee Sleeve 'Alleviates Pain Right Away,' Per Shoppers — and It's 50% Off Now

Runners swear they can jog in it for miles without any discomfort.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on September 16, 2022

Powerlix-Knee-Compression-Sleeve
Photo: Amazon

Other than work and the "It's Corn" song from TikTok, knee pain is one of the things I think about most throughout my day. As someone with constantly achy joints, trying to keep active is a major source of stress, and I know I'm not alone. A 2022 survey from the Journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain noted that one in five participants experienced chronic pain, and specified that the knee was one of the most common points of discomfort. Knee pain can be challenging to relieve, especially for frequent exercisers or those who stand for long periods every day. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered an inflammation-relieving sleeve that many declare "a life saver."

With nearly 30,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Powerlix Knee Compression Sleeve has become a best-seller for its flexible structure and rapid pain-relieving capabilities. Silicone gel strips in the interior keep the sleeve from slipping during high-intensity activities like running. Meanwhile, compression relieves pressure from the ligament and increases blood flow to the area without restricting movement. Another plus? The sleeve comes in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large. (BTW: Shoppers saw a "noticeable difference" in knee pain after using this $19 recovery tool.)

POWERLIX Knee Compression Sleeve
Amazon

Buy It: Powerlix Knee Compression Sleeve, $15 (was $30), amazon.com

"[This] helped alleviate pain right away," wrote one Amazon shopper, adding that they found it so effective, they ordered a second. "The compression keeps my knee comfortable and stable, and I can honestly wear this all day," noted another reviewer, who added that their knee has felt "way more stable" and they're even starting to feel "confident in getting back to the gym." A third said that it relieved their knee pain to such an extent that they were able to run six miles without any discomfort.

If knee pain is getting in the way of your workouts, or just making life harder in general, this knee sleeve is worth a try (especially while it's currently half-off.) Shop it for $15 on Amazon.

