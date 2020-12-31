Over 6,500 Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Adjustable Running Belt — and It’s On Sale for Just $14

When setting out for a jog outdoors, many inevitably face a problem: Where are you supposed to put your keys? If you’re dressed in layers (or happen to have pockets), the solution is simple. But more often than not, there’s not an obvious answer. What you need is a running belt — and, luckily, it's not a huge investment. You can actually get one for less than $20.
Sport2People’s Running Pouch Belt (Buy It, $14, was $21, amazon.com) has over 6,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, who love its adjustable band and substantially sized (but not unwieldy) storage pockets. You can think of a running belt as a slimmed-down fanny pack: It’s wide enough for you to stash your keys, phone, and a few other essentials, like a card case or granola bar, but it’s ergonomically designed so it doesn’t flap up and down as you’re trying to hit your mileage goal. (Related: The Best Running Hats for Any Type of Weather)
With two storage pouches (one just over five inches long and the other just over nine inches), Sport2People’s running belt is easy to keep organized, and it’s made with sweat-resistant fabric, so it stays fresh wear after wear. It can be adjusted for waist sizes ranging from 27.5 inches to 40.5 inches, and it even has a convenient opening for headphone wires.
Shoppers love how comfy the belt is to wear. “Even with everything I stuffed into the pockets, the belt was lightweight and comfortable. And it stayed put the entire time, no fidgeting or readjusting necessary,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “When I came home, I put three other running belts/handheld phone holders into the charity pile. None of them held a candle to this one.” (Related: These Socks Completely Eliminated My Painful Post-Run Blisters)
Another reviewer testified to how discreet yet spacious the pouch is. “It's not like having a fanny pack on, and it's slim enough to be comfortable even with my iPhone 7 in it,” they wrote. “The belt has good stretch so it fits on my waist without being too tight and it stays in place well. I have hips so there is some bounce when I run but this was still comfortable for me.”
While this running belt is a handy tool for anyone going on a jog, it can also prove especially helpful when you’re traveling and want to keep small essentials, such as your phone, gum, hand sanitizer, and headphones within easy reach. (Related: The Best Running Headphones, According to People Who Run a Crapton)
Buy It: Sport2People Running Pouch Belt, $14, was $21, amazon.com
No matter what your mileage goal may be for 2021 — whether you’re in the midst of training for a marathon or you just want to start out with some morning walks, Sport2People’s Running Pouch Belt can prove very useful and helps you to be totally hands-free. With a sale price under $20, it’s a budget-friendly buy to get you started on the right foot.