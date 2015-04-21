With images of plastic straws in sea turtles noses, polar bears wandering on tiny blocks of ice, and baby koalas barely escaping wildfires blowing up on social media, more and more consumers are looking to make environmentally conscious buying decisions to reduce their individual impact.

Maybe you started biking to work once a week, adopted a plant-based diet, or cut back on single-use plastics. And while these relatively simple lifestyle changes can help cut carbon emissions that cause global warming, there's still more you can do.

Another way to amp up your efforts? Reducing your fast-fashion habits. The textile industry uses nearly 100 million tons of non-renewable resources every year, and producing plastic-based fibers (think: polyester, acrylic, nylon, and spandex that are typically used in low-cost apparel) requires approximately 342 million barrels of oil every year, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity focused on accelerating the transition to an economy that aims to eliminate waste and continuously reuse resources. That’s enough oil to fill 21,755 Olympic swimming pools, btw. Synthetically grown cotton doesn’t fare much better for the environment, either, as it requires roughly 200,000 tons of pesticides annually.

Buying clothing that’s been produced with sustainable fabrics—including recycled polyester, organic cotton, and other plant-based materials—and techniques can help mitigate these problems. But sustainability isn’t just about reducing the harm done to Mother Earth—it also involves promoting social welfare, fair labor practices, and inclusivity. Translation: The people making your clothes should factor into your purchasing decision, too. (Learn more about how to shop for sustainable activewear.)

Since activewear is typically made from synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon to keep you cool and sweat-free, it’s also one of the easiest categories for you to begin reducing your closet’s environmental impact. To get started, turn to these sustainable activewear brands that have hit the green mark in regards to materials, working conditions, production methods, and more.