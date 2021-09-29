Sweat Trainer Kelsey Wells Teamed Up with APL for a Splurge-Worthy Sneaker
When it comes to finding the best workout shoes, much like Cinderella and her fancy glass slippers, it all comes down to the perfect fit. And given the sneaker market has countless offerings, finding your perfect match may feel like an overwhelming experience. Now, if you're someone potentially looking for a kick that's trainer-approved and will have you feeling good on the move — well, today is your lucky day. (Related: The Best Winter Running Shoes, According to Pro Running Coaches)
This week, Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells announced her new collaboration with APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) which features an all-new take on the brand's TechLoom Tracer (Buy It, $250, athleticpropulsionlabs.com). Described as the "perfect cross-training shoe" (think: squats, box jumps, HIIT sequences), Wells' shoes are also designed to provide stability throughout power lifts — and hey, her signature workouts are all about power (PWR), after all. What's more, the sneaks are also inspired by Wells' passion for painting and include colors and patterns from one of her original works. (Read more: Kelsey Wells Shares What It Really Means to Feel Empowered By Fitness)
"What makes these shoes so special is that no two pairs are the same. We incorporated different sections of the painting into the pattern on the shoe, making each pair unique — as every time people lace up their shoes, I want them to remember that they are uniquely themselves," said Wells in an official release. "Having the opportunity to combine my love for exercise and art through this shoe feels like the ultimate celebration of my personal health and fitness journey so far."
Unsurprisingly, fitness fans are already head over heels for Wells' shoes, with many celebrating the collab on social media. "These are so stunning, Kels!!! I'm obsessed!!! You are amazing and I'm so proud of you!!!!" wrote one fan on Instagram, as another gushed: "So incredible! The art and story behind this shoe is magic! Thank you for sharing such beauty with us!"
Buy It: Women's TechLoom Tracer, $250, athleticpropulsionlabs.com
Of course, there's one caveat: Snagging a pair of the limited-edition sneakers (which, as of Wednesday, are still available) will set you back three figures. If that's not a problem, awesome! But if you're hopeful for a similarly colorful, training-centric pair, consider choosing from the shoes, below.
Related Items
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
While these shoes don't feature an entirely elastic upper, like the APLs, they do showcase ample stretch for maximum comfort and fluid movement during lifts. Plus, look at those colors!
Nike Renew In-Season TR 10
If you love the idea of lightweight training shoes but prefer more stability than an elastic upper might offer, these top-rated Nikes might be just what you're looking for. They're made with a stabilizing mid strap to keep feet firmly in place during cross-training exercises. Unlike the APLs, they're made with ample sole cushioning, too, so they work well for cardio-heavy HIIT/lifting classes, like Orangetheory and Barry's Bootcamp, too.