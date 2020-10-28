Here’s a combo that can level up your brew: Remotely set the elegant Stagg EKG+ Kettle Electric Pour-Over via Bluetooth so the temp of the water is to your liking. Then take your pick of SuperDigest Tea from the Republic of Tea to dunk when ready. SuperDigest is the first probiotic tea formulated to keep the good-for-you bacteria viable in a steaming-hot cup and, with a concentrated dose in each tea bag, to truly hit the spot for your gut health.