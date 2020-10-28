The 2020 Shape Well Tech Awards

From smart jump ropes to lightweight sneakers, these are the best tech wellness products you'll want to get your hands on this year.
By Mary Anderson
October 28, 2020
The Shape Squad — a group of fitness-, health-, and beauty-minded staffers — tested and approved these 12 tech products that not only enhance your physical and mental states, but also make your life *much* easier. Fair warning, you'll want to add all of these picks to your self-care routine, stat.

The Cardio Equipment You Can Tote: Tangram’s SmartRope Rookie

Tangram’s SmartRope Rookie
$40
It’s twirl and go with Tangram’s SmartRope Rookie, thanks to magnetic sensors in the pleasingly light handles that do the counting and timekeeping for you. Sync it to your phone or smartwatch to see your calories burned, time spent jumping, and progress over time, and choose one of its interval training sessions to keep you on your toes. (Related: 5 Weighted Jump Ropes That'll Give You a Killer Conditioning Workout)

The Coolest Tea Tech: Stagg EKG+ Kettle Electric Pour-Over and SuperDigest Tea from the Republic of Tea

Stagg EKG+ Kettle Electric Pour-Over
$149
SuperDigest Tea from the Republic of Tea
$17
Here’s a combo that can level up your brew: Remotely set the elegant Stagg EKG+ Kettle Electric Pour-Over via Bluetooth so the temp of the water is to your liking. Then take your pick of SuperDigest Tea from the Republic of Tea to dunk when ready. SuperDigest is the first probiotic tea formulated to keep the good-for-you bacteria viable in a steaming-hot cup and, with a concentrated dose in each tea bag, to truly hit the spot for your gut health.

The Deep-Clean Skin Machine: Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device
$125
( $140 save 11%)
This Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device from the eponymous Beverly Hills dermatologist is a face and body exfoliator with a durable tip that’s diamond (instead of ceramic) encrusted to scrub and suction dead cells until you have high-beam skin all over. Rough patch? Turn it up to level three for serious vacuum power. (Never heard of it? Here's everything to know about microdermabrasion, plus several other at-home devices to try.)

The Essential Ear Gear for Your Workouts: Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro
$250
Charge these Bluetooth-enabled Powerbeats Pro earbuds for a five fast minutes to get an hour and a half of crystal-clear tunes. The ear-hook design and sweat- and water-resistant tips mean you won’t lose your buds during boot camp. Switch the volume or track by tapping either bud, or ask Siri to dial your workout buddy for backup.

The On-Demand Red-Light Facial: Priori Skincare UNVEILED Mask

Priori Skincare UNVEILED Mask
$395
The Priori Skincare UNVEILED Mask is a rechargeable mask that sends red and near-infrared wave lengths into your skin to energize the power centers of your cells, helping improve wrinkles, tone, and texture. Unlike other LED masks, it's flexible and has built-in temperature and time control to give you just the right 10-minute touch-up for your complexion.

The Sleek Maximalist Sneaker: Hoka One One Clifton Edge

Hoka One One Clifton Edge
$160
From the brand that ushered in the ultra-cushioned running shoe boom, there’s a new foam compound that makes the midsole of this Hoka One One Clifton Edge 15 percent lighter without losing its fluff. The effect will baby your foot strike and let you unleash your fastest stride. (BTW, the brand is also a favorite of Britney Spears.)

The Soothing Meditation Device: Cove

Cove
$490
Unlike meditation headbands that guide you into the Zen zone, Cove takes the direct route to send the message to de-stress. Wear it for 20 minutes, and you’ll feel soft, calibrated vibrations on the nerve endings behind the ears, activating the brain region that deals with anxiety so it can do its magic.

The Tool That Knows Your Knots: Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth

Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth
$400
Thanks to the AI in its new Hyperice app — which factors in input from your activity tracker — the Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth can dynamically select the right massage targets and technique to best prime your recovery. The massager then automatically revs up or slows down to give muscles the TLC they need. (In the market for one? Check out these other massage guns for home recovery, too.)

The Watch That Keeps You Germ-Free: Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6
$385
With its latest slick software update, the Apple Watch is your germ-fighting copilot. Using built-in motion sensors and a microphone, the smartwatch automatically sets up a 20-second handwashing timer so you do a thorough cleanse. Reach home, and you’ll get a pop-up message to wash, rinse, repeat.

The HIIT Boxing Equipment: Liteboxer

Liteboxer
$1,495
The Liteboxer lets you get in sweaty rounds of jabs, uppercuts, and other combos to the beat of music. Pick your workout on your tablet — whether taught by a trainer or driven by a rhythm — and hustle to hit the target pads as LEDs cue you to throw punches. Land a clean right hook, and the light shows green. Post-workout, check the tablet to see your accuracy and just how Rocky you went.

The Smarter Straightener: T3 Lucea ID Flat Iron

T3 Lucea ID Flat Iron
$235
One heat setting does not fit all, which is why the T3 Lucea ID flat iron crunches the details to protect your tresses. Just enter them into its control panel — your hair’s texture, length, and color treatment (if any) — to reveal the perfect one of nine options. There’s even a refresh mode for second- day hair that precisely lowers the temp to avoid damage to your do.

