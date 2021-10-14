A Compact Stream Machine with Smarts: Technogym MyRun Treadmill

Technogym has packed its usual luxe into the minimalist MyRun treadmill, with a footprint not much bigger than a yoga mat. Its dashboard includes just speed and incline levers, so you can Zen out as you go. Or connect your tablet to its top slot to choose from dozens of free on-demand running and walking workouts — updated weekly. (There are also other routines, like strength and yoga, so you can mix it up.) Another plus: The tread automatically powers down to standby mode to save electricity.