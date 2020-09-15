If you're a fitness junkie with an Apple Watch, chances are you're already using it to track your workout progress and getting a boost of satisfaction each time you close an Activity ring. But soon you'll have the option to do more. Today Apple announced Fitness+, an on-demand fitness program for the Apple Watch.

With Apple Fitness+, you'll be able to use your Apple Watch in tandem with an iPhone, Apple TV, or iPad to play a workout video while monitoring how hard you're working. While you're exercising, your watch detects your heart rate which gets displayed on your iPad, TV, or phone along with your calories burned. And in case that's not enough to motivate you, you can also choose to display a "Burn Bar" which will indicate how your effort compares to those who've already done the workout. Think of it as the solo workout version of a studio class with a leader board. (Related: You Can Now Earn Perks Just for Working Out with This New Apple Watch Program)

Each workout video will be accompanied by music that's curated by the trainers, so you're less likely to have to suffer through a weak playlist. Apple Music subscribers will be able to save songs to listen to later should you hear something you like. (Related: Soon You'll Be Able to Track Your Period On the Apple Watch)