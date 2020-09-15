Apple Is Launching Its Own Workout Subscription Service
Subscribers will be able to follow workout videos and simultaneously view their metrics.
If you're a fitness junkie with an Apple Watch, chances are you're already using it to track your workout progress and getting a boost of satisfaction each time you close an Activity ring. But soon you'll have the option to do more. Today Apple announced Fitness+, an on-demand fitness program for the Apple Watch.
With Apple Fitness+, you'll be able to use your Apple Watch in tandem with an iPhone, Apple TV, or iPad to play a workout video while monitoring how hard you're working. While you're exercising, your watch detects your heart rate which gets displayed on your iPad, TV, or phone along with your calories burned. And in case that's not enough to motivate you, you can also choose to display a "Burn Bar" which will indicate how your effort compares to those who've already done the workout. Think of it as the solo workout version of a studio class with a leader board. (Related: You Can Now Earn Perks Just for Working Out with This New Apple Watch Program)
You'll be able to choose from a library of cycling, treadmill, rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and mindful cooldown videos, with new workouts added weekly. Along the way, the app will provide recommendations of new workouts to try that are similar to the ones you've completed or will balance out your routine. Some of the trainers that Apple recruited to lead the workouts include the likes of Sherica Holmon, Kym Perfetto, and Betina Gozo. (Related: What My Apple Watch Taught Me About My Yoga Practice)
Each workout video will be accompanied by music that's curated by the trainers, so you're less likely to have to suffer through a weak playlist. Apple Music subscribers will be able to save songs to listen to later should you hear something you like. (Related: Soon You'll Be Able to Track Your Period On the Apple Watch)
Fitness+ will be available to anyone with an Apple Watch 3 or later by the end of 2020, with a $10 monthly subscription or $80 yearly option. So if you're hoping to upgrade your watch's fitness capabilities, you won't have too long to wait.
Comments