Apple Fitness+ Is Launching New Content with J.Lo, Alicia Keys, Gina Rodriguez, and Tons of Other Celebs
If you're part of the Apple Watch
cult club, you've likely dabbled in Apple's new-ish workout streaming service, Fitness+, which launched in December 2020. The platform, which tracks metrics through your watch and displays them in real time on the screen while you work out, offers a solid array of classes, instructors, and music styles for every level of exerciser, including prenatal, older adults, and beginners. Apple also recently launched a podcast-like "Time to Walk" feature for Apple Watch users in which you get to virtually stroll with celebs and other public figures while they chat about personal breakthroughs, life stories, and more.
Apple is continually expanding its offerings, and the latest drop includes some big names: Starting June 28, Fitness+ will run a special Artist Spotlight series with J.Lo, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Keith Urban; adding new workouts with celeb trainer Jeanette Jenkins (who counts Pink and Ashley Graham as clients); and releasing new Time to Walk episodes, including sessions with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, gold-medalist marathoner Joan Benoit Samuelson, Black-ish actress Marsai Martin, Pose's Michaela Jaé "MJ" Rodriguez, and legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, to name a few.
For the Artist Spotlight series, Fitness+ will feature workouts in which the entire playlist is dedicated to a single artist. Every Monday for four weeks, it'll release new workouts featuring J.Lo, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Keith Urban across all modalities (cycling, yoga, strength, etc.). That's right: You'll be able to crush an entire workout with J.Lo hyping you up. (Related: Try This J.Lo-Approved Workout from Trainer David Kirsch)
And speaking of hyping you up, Jenkins is the ultimate hype queen. She's joining the platform as a strength and HIIT instructor, starting with seven new workouts on June 28. "My mission has been to inspire and motivate people to live a healthier life by moving more," she says. "I'm so excited to be the first featured guest trainer for Fitness+ and to work with the amazing team of Fitness+ trainers to help more people close their rings with these inclusive workouts." (Try this no-equipment core workout from Jenkins to get a taste of her style.)
Reminder: To access Fitness+, you need an Apple Watch and another Apple device for streaming - whether it's an Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone. So if you don't already have these, go ahead and splurge (some devices, including the Apple Watch Series 3, are even on sale on Amazon right now). With a new Apple Watch purchase, you get three months of free access to Fitness+, and then it's just $10/month - no doubt, a steal compared to what you used to fork over for that gym membership every month. (Related: I Tried Apple's New Fitness+ Streaming Service - Here's the DL)